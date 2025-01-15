Gold outlook: CPI in focus as investors keep eye on yields

Bond yields are unlikely to fall back significantly in the near-term, even if we see a small miss in US inflation data today. This should keep the upside limited for gold. Therefore, we are still quite cautious when it comes to near-term gold outlook, even if we ultimately expect to see gold rising to $3,000 later this year.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 7:30 AM
gold_01
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Gold was up for the second day ahead of US inflation data, threatening to break higher. However, bond yields are unlikely to fall back significantly in the near-term, even if we see a small miss in US inflation data today. This should keep the upside limited for gold. Therefore, we are still quite cautious when it comes to near-term gold outlook, even if we ultimately expect to see gold rising to $3,000 later this year.

 

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in 2025

 

Gold outlook: all about bond markets

 

It is the bond markets where investors’ attention remains firmly fixated on, not just those involved in gold but for equity and FX traders too. Bond yields have been surging higher in recent days across the world, all due to rising expectations that interest rate are likely to remain tight for longer, mainly in the US, but European rate expectations have also been repriced higher somewhat - most notably in the UK. In Japan, investors are growing confident that the Bank of Japan is going to start lifting rates further from their ultra-low levels and bring monetary policy a little closer to the rest of the world.

 

In the last couple of days, though, we have seen a bit of a pullback in those expectations thanks to release of weaker-than-expected US PPI on Tuesday and UK CPI earlier today. This has allowed gold to rise a little in the last couple of days.

 

The focus is now turning to the US CPI report. A weaker set of inflation data could cause the metal to further strength while hotter data should be bad news for all low-yielding currencies and zero-yielding assets alike.

 

Today’s CPI report will come hot on the heels of the much stronger December jobs report than was expected on Friday, and the recent upsurge in oil prices – all helping to fuel expectations that inflation is going to remain sticky.

 

Beyond data and oil prices, it is Trump’s threat of tariffs that is the main driver behind rising inflationary expectations. So far, his rhetoric has not softened, through reports suggest he may apply tariffs more gradually to help limit inflation.

 

Therefore, if we are to see bond yields and the US dollar reverse more meaningfully, expectations about Federal Reserve rate cuts will have to be brought significantly forward from currently pricing of October for the first cut.

 

In the coming months, this will mostly depend on how the new US government will proceed with its policy of tariffs and how that might impact inflation, plus the impact of oil prices. In the short term, only the trend of incoming data will be able to impact those expectations. The impact of individual data releases will therefore be limited - as we will likely find out with the CPI release later on.

 

Anyway, CPI inflation is seen rising to 2.9% y/y from 2.7% the previous month, while core CPI is expected to remain unchanged at 3.3%. On a month-on-month basis, they are seen printing 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively.

 

Technical gold outlook: key levels to watch

 

gold outlook

Source: TradingView.com

 

Gold was again trying to break above the resistance trend of its recent consolidation pattern to the upside, ahead of the inflation data. Earlier this week, it found support at $2660, and managed to hold above the 6-month-old bullish trend line once again. The trend line comes in around the $2640-50 area. We will turn tactically bearish on the gold price outlook should this trend line break down. Unless that happens, our gold outlook is neutral at current levels. The next level of resistance comes in around $2695, followed by $2710.

 

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: Gold Trade Ideas XAU/USD Metals Precious metals CPI

Latest market news

GBP/USD, USD/JPY Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:33 AM
Gold shakeout may not be over, though downside could be limited
Today 02:49 AM
USD/CHF: Bull Run Faces Reversal Risk as Momentum Fades
Today 02:16 AM
EUR/USD: Morning Star Spark or Just a False Dawn?
Yesterday 10:50 PM
USD/CNH stalls below 2023 high, China A50 rebounds from the 200 SMA
Yesterday 09:45 PM
Gold Price Recovery Stalls Ahead of December High
Yesterday 08:02 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

gold_01
Gold outlook: CPI in focus as investors keep eye on yields
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 12:30 PM
    Gold trading
    Gold shakeout may not be over, though downside could be limited
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    Today 02:49 AM
      gold_02
      Gold Price Recovery Stalls Ahead of December High
      By:
      David Song
      Yesterday 08:02 PM
        Research
        Tentative signs of reversals for EUR/USD, commodity FX: COT report
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 13, 2025 11:48 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.