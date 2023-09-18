Gold outlook: Metal not out of woods yet as FOMC decision looms

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 11:00 AM
4 views
Gold nuggets
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Gold outlook remains bearish amid rising dollar and yields
  • Can Dollar Index extend rally to 10 weeks?
  • Keep an eye on bonds as FOMC decision looms
  • Gold outlook: long-term bullish, but short-term remains bearish

 

Gold was able to climb in the last two days of last week despite the US dollar and bond yields pushing higher. The precious metal gained ground on Friday as stocks reversed their earlier gains to close lower before falling further today. In other words, the metal has been supported by haven flows in the last few sessions. Gold was attempting to gain further ground today, but unsurprisingly was struggling to do so. Gold investors were wary of the dollar, which remained strong, and the benchmark US 10-year bond yields, which broke out briefly to hit levels not seen since 2007. For the opportunity cost of holding gold to fall, yields will need to go down and fast. Otherwise, there is a good chance the precious metal will head lower instead.  

 

 

Can Dollar Index extend rally to 10 weeks?

 

The US dollar took its time last week, but a dovish ECB hike meant the EUR/USD would slump and this would push the Dollar Index (DXY) higher to ensure of another weekly close in the positive territory. While the start of Monday’s session saw the DXY pare some of its gains, as the likes of the EUR/USD and GBP/USD bounced back on profit-taking, while the USD/CAD fell below 1.35 handle briefly on the back of strong Canadian CPI and rising oil prices, there were no clear indications of a top for the dollar index just yet. Indeed, the GBP/USD and EUR/USD were coming off their earlier highs, pushing the DXY into the positive territory for the day.

dollar index

Will the dollar be able to rise for the 10th consecutive week on a closing basis? I certainly wouldn’t bet against it. For one thing, US data continues to surprise to the upside, which should keep the Fed in a hawkish mode. For another, a growing number of major central banks, such as the ECB, are pausing, or about to pause, their interest rate tightening, owing to weakness in foreign data and signs of disinflation around the world.

 

That said, central banks in the UK, Switzerland, Sweden and Norway, as well as Turkey and Brazil, will all be making their own policy decisions this week, and all are expected to hike. The impact of these central bank decisions, apart from the BoE, on the dollar index will be limited, however, given that the DXY is heavily influenced by the EUR (57.6% weighting) and JPY (13.6%) whereas the SEK (4.2%) and CHF (3.6%) have weightings of less than 8% combined. While the GBP (11.9%) also has a big influence on the DXY, I reckon sterling is going to do what the euro did last week and drop. For we expect a dovish rate hike by the BoE this week.

 

Keep an eye on bonds as FOMC decision looms

 

Last week saw US 10-year Treasury yields close north of 4.30% for the first time since 2007. Yields on the 10-year Treasurys can easily rise further if the Fed turns out to be more hawkish than expected, especially if they signal fewer rate cuts in 2024 than priced in. Should that happen, then gold could break $1900 support level.

 

Now the Fed will be making its decision on Wednesday and not many people are expecting any dovish surprises, even if no rate hikes are expected at this meeting. Strong US inflation numbers and surprising strength in some other key parts of the world’s largest economy have given rise to speculation that the Fed’s tightening cycle may not be over just yet. Traders will be looking for clues with regards to the next meeting. If there’s a strong inclination towards a final hike before the year is out, then this should support the dollar on any short-term dips, given that the market is currently pricing in a 70% chance of another pause in     

 

So, keep a close eye on the policy statement and the latest dot plots, and hear what Powell says at the FOMC press conference. The Fed may indicate that one more hike is likely before the year is out – thanks to a slower disinflation process that has undoubtedly been boosted by a stronger US consumer and higher inflation expectations. The FOMC may upwardly revise the 2024 median plot to point to fewer rate cuts than the 100 bps it had projected previously. If so, this would further discourage bearish bets on the dollar, keeping the pressure on the gold in the short-term outlook.

US bond yields

 

Gold outlook: Bullish long-term

 

That being said, there is no doubt that gold remains an attractive long-term investment in my mind. It is just that there is increased risk of a short-term correction due to the reasons mentioned. In the slightly longer-term outlook, we should see renewed strength come back to gold as central banks start loosening their monetary policies again. The other bullish argument for gold is that it is a haven asset. With fiat currencies have been devalued around the world due to high inflation, gold, often viewed as a good inflation hedge, should remain supported – which is why we saw a new record high earlier this year.

 

 

 

Gold short-term outlook bearish

 

Although it didn’t quite get to $1900 last week before bouncing back noticeably, gold below its bearish trend line and within the “lower lows” series. So, the bearish trend is not over just yet.  The bulls have been trying to reclaim the technically important 200-day moving average over the past two sessions, but for as long as the previous high at $1953 remains intact, the bears wouldn’t be too bothered. All told, a break below $1900 still looks like a strong possibility. If that happens, the next downside target for the bears will be liquidity below the August low of $1885 next.

gold outlook

Source for all charts used in this article: TradingView.com

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: Trade Ideas Gold Precious Metals market

Latest market news

Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks fall as Fed meeting comes into focus
Today 12:20 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 18, 2023
Today 12:17 PM
GBP/USD Outlook: BoE and FOMC meetings make Cable Currency Pair of the Week
Today 12:00 PM
China showing signs of recovery, Yuan rallies
Today 11:51 AM
FTSE 100 forecast: How will earnings impact the Kingfisher share price?
Today 10:03 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:34 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

united_states_01
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: Stocks fall as Fed meeting comes into focus
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 12:20 PM
    stocks_03
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 18, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 12:17 PM
      channel_01
      FTSE 100 forecast: How will earnings impact the Kingfisher share price?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 10:03 AM
        Forex trading
        US Dollar Technical Forecast: EUR/USD, GBP/USD, Gold, USD/JPY
        By:
        James Stanley
        September 15, 2023 07:22 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.