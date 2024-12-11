Gold Price Forecast: Gold Breakout Takes Out 2700 - 2721 Next Res

Gold bulls have pressed the trend over the past week and a big spot sits overhead, plotted $100 above last week’s range support.

NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist
Wednesday 11:12 AM
gold_02
NA-meet-our-team-James-Stanley-125x125
By :  ,  Sr. Strategist

Gold Talking Points:

 

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in Q4 2024

It’s been a strong week for gold prices, which stands in contrast to the prior week-and-a-half when prices held within a consistent range, with support at 2617-2621 and resistance at 2643-2650 and 2660-2666.

I looked into the range at last week’s webinar when gold was grinding in the 2643-2650 zone; and a support test showed up two days later at 2617-2621. As the weekly bar closed price remained within that range, but it was around this week’s open when bulls started to stretch it, driving a Monday rally to the next point of resistance at 2675. That held the highs for a brief pullback but at that point, support showed at prior resistance, spanning from the 2660-2666 zone and that held as a higher-low, leading to another breakout.

When I looked at gold in yesterday’s webinar it was already close to the 2700 level, and as I shared then, bulls were exhibiting firm control of the move. There was support potential at prior resistance levels of both 2675 and 2685. The first test of 2700 led to a pullback but buyers held it above 2675, setting the stage for a second test which is taking place right now.

The next key zone overhead for bulls to encounter on continuation pushes is the same that held the highs in late-November, from 2717-2721. The 2717 level is the 14.4% retracement of the same major move that set the lows last month at the 50% mark; and 2721 is the swing high from that move. Collectively the two prices create a zone $100 above last week’s support of 2617-2621.

 

Gold Four-Hour Price Chart

gold four hour 121124Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Gold Bigger Picture

 

It was a strong run for gold in 2024 and that started to come into question after the election-fueled pullback. But this week’s strength is encouraging for gold bulls and this shows a clear sign of re-claiming control following the support exhibited on the past two weekly candles.

But, this also sets the stage for a key test at that 2717 Fibonacci level and that’s a price that buyers would want to see a weekly bar close above, as opposed to an upper wick indicating resistance response that could spell further consolidation.

Above 2717, it’s the 2750 level that buyers stumbled at in October and the 2800 level was left completely un-tested in spot, as the high printed about $10 inside of that big figure.

 

Gold Weekly Chart

gold weekly 121124Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Gold Talking Points:

 

It’s been a strong week for gold prices, which stands in contrast to the prior week-and-a-half when prices held within a consistent range, with support at 2617-2621 and resistance at 2643-2650 and 2660-2666.

I looked into the range at last week’s webinar when gold was grinding in the 2643-2650 zone; and a support test showed up two days later at 2617-2621. As the weekly bar closed price remained within that range, but it was around this week’s open when bulls started to stretch it, driving a Monday rally to the next point of resistance at 2675. That held the highs for a brief pullback but at that point, support showed at prior resistance, spanning from the 2660-2666 zone and that held as a higher-low, leading to another breakout.

When I looked at gold in yesterday’s webinar it was already close to the 2700 level, and as I shared then, bulls were exhibiting firm control of the move. There was support potential at prior resistance levels of both 2675 and 2685. The first test of 2700 led to a pullback but buyers held it above 2675, setting the stage for a second test which is taking place right now.

The next key zone overhead for bulls to encounter on continuation pushes is the same that held the highs in late-November, from 2717-2721. The 2717 level is the 14.4% retracement of the same major move that set the lows last month at the 50% mark; and 2721 is the swing high from that move. Collectively the two prices create a zone $100 above last week’s support of 2617-2621.

 

Gold Four-Hour Price Chart

gold four hour 121124Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

Gold Bigger Picture

 

It was a strong run for gold in 2024 and that started to come into question after the election-fueled pullback. But this week’s strength is encouraging for gold bulls and this shows a clear sign of re-claiming control following the support exhibited on the past two weekly candles.

But, this also sets the stage for a key test at that 2717 Fibonacci level and that’s a price that buyers would want to see a weekly bar close above, as opposed to an upper wick indicating resistance response that could spell further consolidation.

Above 2717, it’s the 2750 level that buyers stumbled at in October and the 2800 level was left completely un-tested in spot, as the high printed about $10 inside of that big figure.

 

Gold Weekly Chart

gold weekly 121124Chart prepared by James Stanley; data derived from Tradingview

 

 

--- written by James Stanley, Senior Strategist

Related tags: Gold XAU/USD James Stanley Trade Ideas

Latest market news

EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – December 13, 2024
Today 01:06 PM
GBPUSD Forecast: Pound Slips Amid GDP Contraction, Eyeing Critical Support Level
Today 10:13 AM
USD/JPY Forecast: Fed and BoJ decisions to ignite FX market volatility
Today 04:51 AM
AUD/USD, NZD/USD: Fed Meeting cements shift from China proxy to rates play
Yesterday 10:49 PM
A sobering day for gold and silver as US producer prices pack a punch
Yesterday 10:48 PM
USD/JPY Forecast: Uptrend Intact After CPI Release
Yesterday 09:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Gold_bar
A sobering day for gold and silver as US producer prices pack a punch
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:48 PM
    Gold nuggets
    Gold Price Forecast: Bullion Remains Below Pre-US Election Prices
    By:
    David Song
    Yesterday 08:00 PM
      Crude Oil, Gold Forecast: China and Geopolitics Revive Oil and Gold Trends
      By:
      Razan Hilal, CMT
      Yesterday 09:33 AM
        Gold, Silver, Bitcoin: Momentum builds as bulls eye breakouts
        By:
        David Scutt
        December 11, 2024 10:49 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.