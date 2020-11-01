Gold Prices Dragged by Lower Demand

On Friday, spot gold ended 0.6% higher to $1,879, though still marking a third straight month of decline, as the U.S. dollar began to gain strength. Over the weekend, the World Gold Council reported that Q3 gold demand dropped 19% on year to 892 tons, the lowest level since Q3 2009. Demand was 10% lower at 2,972 tons in the first nine months of the year, compared with the prior-year period.
Gold demand in China was mixed. The report highlighted that Q3 jewellery demand slid 29% on year to 333 tons, where China and India accounted for the largest volume declines, citing the COVID-19 effects. By contrast, bar and coin investment jumped 49% on year to 222 tons, as most major retail investment markets saw strong growth though the largest volume increases were seen in Western markets, China and Turkey.
From a technical point of view, spot gold stays on the downside as shown on the daily chart. It remains capped by a declining trend line drawn from August, with a shorter-term bullish trend line broken. The level at $1,925 might be considered as the nearest resistance, while the 1st and 2nd support are expected to be located at $1,849 and $1,815 respectively.
Source: Gain Capital, TradingView
Latest market news
Yesterday 04:26 PM
Live Trading Webinars
Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Latest articles
October 16, 2023 03:02 AM
October 16, 2023 02:02 AM
October 9, 2023 01:26 AM