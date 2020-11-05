Gold Rebound on its way

On Thursday, spot gold jumped 2.5% to a more than one-month high, as the ICE Dollar Index dropped for a third straight session. Investors expect that even if Joe Biden won the election, a large scale of stimulus package is still needed for the US, which would be negative to the U.S. dollar.
Meanwhile, investors would focus on the U.S. non-farm payrolls for October due later today, with a growth of 593,000 and unemployment down to 7.6% expected.
Meanwhile, investors would focus on the U.S. non-farm payrolls for October due later today, with a growth of 593,000 and unemployment down to 7.6% expected.
From a technical point of view, spot gold's upside momentum remains strong as shown on the 1-hour chart. It has surpassed a bearish trend line drawn from August and the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement resistance of the decline started from August's high. The level at $1,917 may be considered as the nearest intraday support, while the 1st and 2nd resistance are expected to be located at $1,961 and $1,973 respectively.
Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView
Latest market news
Today 12:00 PM
Today 11:10 AM
Today 08:17 AM
Yesterday 01:00 PM
Live Virtual Trading Events
Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Latest articles
January 17, 2025 02:38 PM
January 16, 2025 08:07 PM
January 16, 2025 02:07 PM
January 15, 2025 10:25 PM