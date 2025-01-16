Gold, Silver Forecast: Bullish Triangle Breakout?

Gold, Silver Forecast: Following the triangle formation in gold prices between December 2024 and January 2025, gold has taken a bullish turn, breaking above the $2,700 mark and eyeing its all-time high once again.

Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 7:56 AM
gold_02
Razam 125x125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Article Outline

  • Key Events: Chinese Metrics, Geopolitics, and Inflation
  • Technical Analysis: XAUUSD, XAGUSD (3-Day Time Frames)
  • Technical Analysis (TA) Tip: Noise Reduction

Intro

Gold’s extended triangle consolidation and silver’s repeated rebounds at critical support levels have signaled bullish trends on the charts. These bullish grounds are driven by inflation concerns, geopolitical uncertainties, and advancements in China’s economic data.

Chinese Economy Update

China’s latest economic data has supported gold’s upward trajectory, emphasizing the positive correlation between China’s growth and gold purchases:

New Loans: Increased from 580B to 990B, reaching a 3-month high

Trade Balance: Surged to a 10-month high with a surplus of 753B

However, much of the positive export data is attributed to a frontload of shipments ahead of anticipated U.S. tariffs under Trump’s administration. This geopolitical backdrop, coupled with trade war risks, has bolstered gold’s safe-haven appeal.

Key Chinese metrics to watch this week include GDP, industrial production, retail sales, and FDI reports, all scheduled for Friday. These indicators will offer further insight into China’s economic strength and its impact on commodity demand.

Get our exclusive guide to gold trading in 2025

US Inflation and Global Currency Risks

Positive non-farm payroll results have intensified inflation concerns and US CPI data delivered mixed signals, pushing the DXY to mark a resistance at the 110 mark and pressure global currencies to critical lows. Gold remains on an upward trajectory, benefiting from its inflation-hedging properties, until key support levels are breached.

Technical Analysis: Quantifying Uncertainties

Gold Forecast: 3-Day Time Frame – Log Scale

Gold, Silver Forecast

Source: Tradingview

Gold’s extended triangle formation, spanning December 2024 to January 2025 within the $2,500 to $2,700 price zones, has broken positively above $2,700. This move aligns with a rebounding 3-day Relative Strength Index (RSI) from neutral levels and above its moving average.

Key Levels to Watch

Upside: $2,730 and $2,800 are the next resistance levels in line, with extended bullish scenarios aiming for $2,890 and $3,050

Downside: The upper boundary of the triangle, now at $2,680–$2,660, serves as potential support and a key reversal zone

Further declines could test support levels at $2,580 and $2,520 before signaling a deeper bearish scenario.

Silver Forecast: 3 Day Time Frame – Log Scale

Gold, Silver Forecast: XAGUSD_2025-01-16_16-33-12

Source: Tradingview

Silver recently slipped below the $30 mark and the boundaries of its year-long primary uptrending parallel channel. However, it held support at the trendline connecting highs and lows from May 2024 to January 2025.

Key Levels to Watch

Upside: A confirmed uptrend requires moves toward $31.60 and $32.60, with extended bullish scenarios targeting $37 and $40.

Downside: A close below $28.70 could extend bearish scenarios to $27.70, with critical support at $26.

Technical Analysis (TA) Tip: Noise Reduction

Reducing chart noise is essential for identifying reliable patterns. Using 3-day time frames helps minimize noise, providing a clearer perspective on trends and their respective rebounds. The higher the time frame, the simpler and more comprehensible the chart becomes, allowing for better trend analysis and decision-making.

Written by Razan Hilal, CMT

Follow on X: @Rh_waves

On You tube: Forex.com

Related tags: Gold Precious metals Silver China Technical analysis

Latest market news

Crude Oil Forecast: Commodities Rise with Geopolitics, China, and the Fed
Today 11:27 AM
FTSE, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:27 AM
WTI crude oil inflates its way into 2025, eyes break of $80
Today 02:03 AM
AUD/USD: Jobs Data Bolsters Range Test as RBA Rate Cut Bets Ease
Today 01:59 AM
EUR/USD, USD/CAD, USD/CHF Struggling for Direction as Rate Links Fray
Yesterday 10:54 PM
Bears awaken USD/JPY from its lull, Nikkei bulls eye bounce
Yesterday 10:26 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Gold nuggets
How Have US Elections Impacted Gold?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 06:20 PM
    gold_01
    Gold outlook: CPI in focus as investors keep eye on yields
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 12:30 PM
      Gold trading
      Gold shakeout may not be over, though downside could be limited
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 02:49 AM
        gold_02
        Gold Price Recovery Stalls Ahead of December High
        By:
        David Song
        January 14, 2025 08:02 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.