Gold steady as yields and dollar remain undermined

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
January 25, 2023 12:18 PM
105 views
Gold nuggets
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst

After silver’s big plunge on Monday, both precious metals have managed to steady the ship, suggesting the move at the start of the week was probably a bear trap.

The US dollar has come back against the Canadian dollar thanks to a 25-basis point rate hike from the Bank of Canada, with its governor saying that interest rates will be kept at its current level while the bank assesses the impact of the cumulative interest rate increases.

But elsewhere, the likes of the pound, euro and yen all remain supported against the US dollar. This is helping to keep buck-denominated metals supported.

Investors are growing confident that more central banks will be pausing their interest rate hikes soon, as more signs emerge than global inflation is slowing – although the outlook remains uncertain and there have been some surprises here and there (and Down Under overnight).

So, gold remains supported on the view that the days of rate hikes are numbered, but given the impressive gains over past two and a half months, some would argue that much of the positive news is now priced in.

However, the trend remains bullish and until we see a key reversal pattern in the gold or silver charts, fading the dips continues to remain the dominant strategy.

Gold has found support around $1920, a level which had served as resistance in the past. For as long as it doesn’t break the structure of higher lows and higher highs, the path of least resistance remains to the upside and a run towards $2,000 cannot be ruled out as a result.

The most recent low comes in at $1896. In the short-term, this will be the line in the sand.

 

gold

 

 

Related tags: Precious Metals market Gold Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks muted ahead of Fed speakers
Today 01:09 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 10, 2023
Today 12:06 PM
S&P 500 and Dollar Index Analysis - Technical Tuesday
Today 11:09 AM
USDBRL should reflect FOMC minutes and inflation data from Brazil, the US, and China.
Today 09:48 AM
Dow Jones forecast: How will JPMorgan earnings impact JPM stock?
Today 09:31 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:37 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

gold_02
Gold analysis: Metal rises despite NFP beat
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
October 6, 2023 03:25 PM
    gold_02
    Gold analysis: Metal poised for oversold bounce
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    October 5, 2023 11:18 AM
      gold_01
      Gold outlook: Metal falls further as US dollar extends gains
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      September 27, 2023 11:50 AM
        Gold nuggets
        Gold outlook: Metal not out of woods yet as FOMC decision looms
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        September 18, 2023 03:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.