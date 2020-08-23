Haitong Securities Cautiously Bullish

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 23, 2020 10:19 PM
0 views
An office of traders with multiple trading screens
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Major Chinese brokerage firm Haitong Securities is due to announce first half results on Friday (August 28). Last month, the China Securities Association reported that 124 Chinese brokers recorded net profit in the first half, totaling 83.15 billion yuan.


From a technical point of view, Haitong Securities maintains a cautiously bullish bias after recent price swing as shown on the daily chart. It has surged to the upside after breaking above a bearish channel in early July, followed by a sharp pull-back as it was capped by a long-term declining trend line. 


Nevertheless, the 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level of the rally acts as a support and it also stays above the ascending 50-day moving average. The level at $6.91 might be considered as the nearest support, while the 1st and 2nd resistances are likely to be located at $7.90 and $8.50 respectively. Alternatively, a break below $6.91 may suggest that the next support at $6.35 would be challenged.

Source: TradingView, Gain Capital

Related tags: Stocks Equities China

Latest market news

Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 28, 2023
Today 12:46 PM
EUR/USD outlook remains bearish amid oil rally, risk-off tone
Today 12:35 PM
What is the VIX index? How to use the volatility index in your trades
Today 10:34 AM
DAX, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 10:01 AM
Gold teetering as bond yields and dollar rip higher
Today 06:45 AM
EUR/USD nears YTD low, S&P 500 tags key trendline: European open – 28/09/2023
Today 06:08 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

channel_03
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 28, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 12:46 PM
    stocks_02
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 27, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:43 PM
      recession_05
      Dow Jones forecast: How will Nike earnings impact NKE stock?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 09:27 AM
        Close-up of stock market board
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 26, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        September 26, 2023 12:41 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.