Headline PPI higher than expected; Readies markets for CPI tomorrow

10-year yields and USD/JPY appear to be continuing with their moves higher as markets wait for the CPI print.

October 12, 2022 10:15 AM
Market chart

Due to a quirk in the economic calendar, September PPI was released the day prior to the September CPI. Most months, PPI is released the day after the CPI.  This may have given the markets a forewarning of what’s to come from tomorrow’s CPI print.  (See our complete CPI preview here).  The headline print for September PPI was 8.5% YoY vs 8.7% YoY in August.  This was the lowest reading since July 2021, but it also was a touch higher than the expectation of 8.4% YoY.  In addition, Core PPI for September was a touch weaker at 7.2% YoY vs a previous reading of 7.2% YoY and an expectation of 7.3% YoY.  This was the lowest reading since October 2021.  Tomorrow’s CPI estimates are mixed, with the headline print expected to be weaker than the previous month and the Core Inflation Rate expected to be stronger than the prior month. Does the PPI data today give an indication as to what to expect from the CPI data?

Although the PPI wasn’t a huge mover for the markets, it didn’t stop the current short-term trends from continuing either.  US 10-year yields are continuing to advance on the short-term 60-minute timeframe. The benchmark yields appear to be breaking out of a cup-and-handle formation.  If yields break above the September 28th highs at 4.019%, they could move to 4.325% in a hurry!

2022101210 year yeilds 60

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

In addition, the inflation figure couldn’t stop USD/JPY from screaming higher as traders sit on pins and needles waiting to see if the BOJ intervenes again.  Recall that on September 22nd, the BOJ entered the market at 145.90 and sold USD/JPY down to a low of 140.35.  Today. USD/JPY completed the retracement of that move before continuing higher. Where to next for USD/JPY? First resistance is at the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the high to low of September 22nd at 147.41, then the August 1998 highs at 147.65.  Above there, the pair can move to horizontal resistance from April 1990 at 148.90, then the 161.8% Fibonacci extension from the same timeframe near 149.33.  However, if USD/JPY does pull back, first support is at the prior highs of 145.90, then the lows of October 5th at 143.53.  Below there are the lows of September 22nd at 140.35. Note that if the BOJ intervenes again, price may drop back to 140.35 in a hurry.

20221012 usdjpy daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

With headline PPI higher than expected, traders may begin to look for the same from CPI tomorrow.  10-year yields and USD/JPY appear to be continuing with their moves higher as markets wait for the all-important inflation print.  However, even if the CPI print comes in slightly worse than expected (say 7.8% YoY for the headline print), this is still much higher than the Fed’s 2% target and rate hikes are still likely to be aggressive.

 
Related tags: Trade Ideas Forex PPI CPI USD JPY

Latest market news

GBPUSD, Dow Jones Forecast: Rebound Mode On
Today 08:17 AM
Nasdaq, Russell 2000: Rates-Driven Rally or Bull Trap in Disguise?
Today 02:31 AM
Crude Oil Week Ahead: China Beats Estimates, Oil Hits $80 Barrier
Yesterday 01:00 PM
COT report – 20 Jan 2025
Yesterday 12:14 PM
AUD/USD weekly outlook: The Aussie snaps a 6-week losing streak
Yesterday 11:21 AM
FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
Yesterday 08:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Wall Street sign with a building in background
Nasdaq, Russell 2000: Rates-Driven Rally or Bull Trap in Disguise?
By:
David Scutt
Today 02:31 AM
    Research
    FTSE analysis: Could Trump disrupt record-hitting European stock markets?
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 08:00 AM
      Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
      Gold Price Snaps Three-Day Rally Ahead of Trump Inauguration
      By:
      David Song
      January 18, 2025 05:00 PM
        US_flag_candlestick_USD
        USD/JPY Forecast: Trump and BoJ Set to Spark Volatility Amid Yield Disconnect
        By:
        David Scutt
        January 18, 2025 12:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.