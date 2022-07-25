Index in Focus: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

July 25, 2022 3:38 PM
34 views
Close-up of market chart

According to Investopedia, the Dow Jones Industrial Average (or simply, the Dow) is a price-weighted index that tracks 30, large, publicly owned companies trading on the NYSE and the NASDAQ. The next direction of the Dow may not hinge as much on the outcome of the FOMC meeting on Wednesday as it will on many of the companies in the large cap index due to release earnings this week.  Companies such are 3M, Apple, Boeing, Caterpillar, Chevron, Coca-Cola, Honeywell, Intel, Merck, McDonalds, Microsoft, Proctor and Gamble, and Visa all report earnings this week.  The guidance of these firms, including whether these large firms see continued inflation or a recession ahead, have influence over many firms.  Therefore, if these firms see lower earnings ahead, many others are likely to as well.  But where can the Dow go from here?

Dow Jones Trading Guide

On a weekly timeframe, the Dow Jones Industrial Average made a pandemic low in March 2020 near 18214.  Like many of the other stock indices, the Dow took off from there as it was apparent the Fed would have an extremely accommodative monetary policy stance during the months ahead as the world went through the Coronavirus pandemic.  During the first week of 2022, the Dow made an all-time high at 36952.65, a 100% gain from the pandemic lows.  The large cap index then pulled back to the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement level from the pandemic lows to the January highs, near 29653 during the week of June 13th.  Since then, price has bounced marginally as it waits for the next catalyst.

20220725 DJIA weekly

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

Trade the Dow now:  Login or open a new account!

 

On a daily timeframe, the Dow

pulled back from the all-time highs in an orderly downward sloping channel, twice trying to break above it, once at the end of March and again on April 19th, only to fail and pull back inside both times. Price is currently testing the top trendline once again near 31900.  If price moves above the trendline, the first resistance is at the 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the all-time highs of the June 17th lows near 32442.  Above there, is a confluence of horizontal resistance and the 50% retracement level from the same timeframe near 32303/33241. The next resistance is another confluence at the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement and additional horizontal resistance at 34102/34164.   However, if the resistance holds, first support is nearby at 31511.  Below there, price can fall to the June 17th lows at 29653, and then the bottom trendline of the downward sloping channel, near 28800.

20220725 DJIA daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

Many of the companies in the Dow Jones Industrial Average report earnings this week.  Possibly even more important than this week’s FOMC meeting, the earnings of these firms could provide the next direction for the large cap index.

Learn more about index trading opportunities.


Related tags: Trade Ideas Indices Dow Jones Earnings

Latest market news

Nasdaq bounces back as traders rethink impact of solid jobs report
Yesterday 06:32 PM
Gold analysis: Metal rises despite NFP beat
Yesterday 03:25 PM
Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines & Walgreens
Yesterday 03:20 PM
Stock market crash history: past financial bubbles and crises
Yesterday 02:55 PM
S&P 500 analysis: US banks Q3 earnings preview
Yesterday 02:28 PM
EUR/USD Q4 Outlook: More losses to come?
Yesterday 01:41 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

gold_02
Gold analysis: Metal rises despite NFP beat
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 03:25 PM
    Close-up of stock market board
    Earnings This Week: US banks, Delta Air Lines & Walgreens
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 03:20 PM
      channel_03
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 6, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 12:44 PM
        USA flag
        Dollar analysis: Has Dollar Index Peaked? - Forex Friday
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 11:00 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.