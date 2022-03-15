Index in focus: Four reasons the Hang Seng (Hong Kong 50) is in freefall

As it stands, any bounce in the Hang Seng is likely to be viewed as a selling opportunity for traders as long as the regulatory, pandemic, property, and geopolitical risks remain

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
March 15, 2022 9:22 AM
China flag
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

Question: What would you call an index that’s fallen in ten of eleven trading days this month, losing nearly 20% of its value over that period?

Answer: The Hang Seng Index (Hong Kong 50)!

Despite the release of better-than-expected retail sales and industrial production data out of China today, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index fell nearly -6% today to close at its lowest level in more than six years near 18,400. More worryingly, the selling was widespread, with more than half of the companies in the index hitting fresh 52-week lows in today’s trade.

There are (at least) four factors driving the unprecedented selling in Chinese and Hong Kong indices:

1) Regulatory crackdowns on both sides of the Pacific

Chinese authorities have been placing increasing stringent limits on Chinese technology and education firms in recent months, and Monday’s news that tech giant Tencent could face a record anti-money laundering fine suggests that trend is unlikely to abate any time soon.

Meanwhile, the US’s Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has picked an auspicious time to start enforcing its “Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act” and threatening to delist dual-listed Chinese shares. While the initial group of five companies identified lacked top-tier headline stocks that most Americans know, investors fear that stocks like Alibaba, JD.com, and NetEase could be next; each of those names fell by at least -8% today.

2) COVID outbreak in China

At the same time, China’s infamous “zero tolerance” policy for COVID cases is facing its biggest test since the initial height of the pandemic in 2020. Major cities (and key supply chain hubs) like Shenzhen, Dongguan, Shanghai, and potentially even Beijing face lockdowns as the country seeks to limit the spread of the virus. Closer to home for the Hang Seng index, Hong Kong is currently experiencing the highest number globally of new COVID-related deaths per million people, according to Our World in Data. With everything from day-to-day commerce to longer-term business contracts thrown into disarray as the region struggles to get a grip on the pandemic, it’s no surprise that equity indices in the region are struggling.

3) Property market contagion

Last year’s headlines around the collapse of Chinese property manager Evergrande prompted many analysts to speculate about risks to the broader Chinese property market, and when we didn’t see an immediate spread, most market participants understandably shifted their focus elsewhere. Unfortunately, it now looks like the real estate market may be seeing the delayed impact of Evergrande’s collapse, with local government land parcel sales down -72% year-over-year and property company bonds now yielding over 25%, a sign of stress in the market.

4) The Russia connection

Finally, the US reported earlier this week that Russia requested military assistance from China for its ongoing war in Ukraine. Notably, China has denied that it received any such request.

Regardless, China is seen as more sympathetic toward its close ally’s military operations in Ukraine than just about any other major country, and with the battle stretching into its third week with no imminent end in sight, there is a growing risk that China will be forced to more definitively “choose a side” in the conflict, risking either the ire of its close geographical and trading partner to the North or the prospect of economic sanctions from the West.

Hang Seng technical outlook

If you’ve spent the last couple minutes digesting the above factors, the chart of the Hang Seng index won’t reveal any surprises: It’s showing immense selling pressure, and prices are deeply oversold. There is some prospect for a short-term bounce near current levels, where support from the 127.2% Fibonacci extension of the post-COVID recovery and the lows from 2012 and 2016 converge in the lower 18,000s:

FX_HANG_SENG_TESTING_SUPPORT_BUT_BEARS_IN_CONTROL

Source: TradingView, StoneX

However, as it stands, any bounce is likely to be viewed as a selling opportunity for traders as long as the regulatory, pandemic, property, and geopolitical risks remain. Meanwhile, a confirmed break below support in the 18,000 area would open the door for a bearish continuation toward the 2011 low in the 16,000 zone next.

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log-in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.
Related tags: Hang Seng Tech Stocks Russia Ukraine conflict Technical Analysis Indices

Latest market news

Gold Price Snaps Three-Day Rally Ahead of Trump Inauguration
Today 05:00 PM
USD/JPY Forecast: Trump and BoJ Set to Spark Volatility Amid Yield Disconnect
Today 12:00 PM
Canadian Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Fresh 4-Year High on Trump Tariffs
Today 07:30 AM
GBP/USD Pullback Pushes RSI Toward Oversold Territory
Yesterday 06:50 PM
Japanese Yen Short-term Outlook: USD/JPY Bulls Tested Ahead of Trump
Yesterday 06:06 PM
King Dollar's Trump Rally: What Does it Mean for Macro?
Yesterday 03:00 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Uptrend
Hang Seng, China A50: Moderately loose powers fast and furious rally
By:
David Scutt
December 10, 2024 12:21 AM
    china_08
    The Hang Seng has had quite the relationship with the 61.8% this year
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    November 19, 2024 12:16 AM
      aus_02
      AUD/USD rebound hinges on US yield stability and China market upside
      By:
      David Scutt
      November 18, 2024 04:10 AM
        China flag
        Hang Seng, China A50 futures look to build on strong end to last week
        By:
        David Scutt
        October 21, 2024 12:56 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.