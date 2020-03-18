Insatiable Appetite for US Dollars

March 18, 2020 12:10 PM
5 views
Multiple Euro bank notes in 20€, 50€ and 100€

The US Dollar is in high demand as markets around the world are sold and investors are searching for a place to park their money, which has pushed the DXY 2.5% higher on the day,  to 101.74. Yesterdays close was 99.50!  DXY is up 3% this month so far, while the range for the month is 6%.  Why is the US Dollar so bid? In addition to demand from the flight to safety trade, banks are reluctant to lend cash to low creditworthy firms and foreign banks. They are also concerned that small businesses may not be able to may back loans.   In addition, the companies that do have strong ratings are drawing on their lines of credit to raise cash.  These are all contributing to the demand for US Dollars.  Due to this strong demand, the Federal Reserve is taking unprecedented actions to make sure the supply is there when it’s needed.  Some of these actions include slashing interest rates to 0% (from 1.75% in January) and increasing participation in the overnight commercial paper market, which firms use to fund day to day operations.

In order to find resistance for the DXY, we must look at a weekly chart.  The US Dollar is currently trading at the 127.2% Fibonacci extension from the mid-February highs to last week’s lows near 101.30.   There is also channel resistance dating back to May 2018 near 101.50.  Price has spiked through both those levels today, therefore, today’s highs of 101.74 now become resistance.  Above that is 103.86, which is the high in early 2017.  Support is 99.90!

USD currency index 2017 to 2020

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

Take note of the average true range (ATR) on a daily timeframe.  The true range is the greatest of the current high less the current low, the absolute value of the current high less the previous close, and the absolute value of the current low less the previous close.  Therefore, the ATR is a moving average, usually using 14 days, of true ranges. (Investopedia).  From the beginning of 2019 until February 20th, 2020, the ATR has been roughly between 30 and 50 pips for the DXY.  On February 20th, it was .34, or 34 pips. The ATR began to rise and is currently 1.06, or 106 pips.  The average true range for the DXY has tripled over the last month!   

TradingView chart of DXY Daily. Analysed in March 2020

Source: Tradingview, FOREX.com

This is important because traders need to compensate for the volatility in their trading.  One way to do this is for traders to decrease the “size” of their trades to 1/3 of their normal trading size.  This will give traders the same risk/reward as if volatility was between the 30 and 50 pips before February 20th

You will see this type of action in the ATR of other instruments as well.  Trade safe.  Account preservation is paramount!

Related tags: Dollar USD Coronavirus Fed

Latest market news

Navan IPO: Everything you need to know about Navan
Today 02:54 PM
GBP/USD outlook: We expect further weakness for cable in Q4
Today 02:30 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks drop as treasury yields surge
Today 01:06 PM
BMC Software IPO: Everything you need to know about BMC
Today 12:24 PM
Nasdaq 100 analysis: Tech stocks could break under pressure from yields
Today 11:56 AM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 3, 2023
Today 11:50 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Bank notes of different currencies
US dollar analysis: GBP/USD, USD/CAD and EUR/USD outlook – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
August 11, 2023 11:30 AM
    EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    August 4, 2023 03:45 PM
      jobs_04
      Dollar analysis: Gold and EUR/USD outlook in focus - Nonfarm Payrolls Preview
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      August 3, 2023 03:24 PM
        Dollar outlook: DXY, USD/CHF and USD/JPY analysis ahead of CPI
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        July 12, 2023 11:30 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.