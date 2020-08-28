Japanese PM Abe plans to resign

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
August 28, 2020 1:46 AM
0 views
Japanese Flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Earlier this morning, NHK announced that Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans to resign due to health reasons. Also, official data showed that Japan's Tokyo CPI grew 0.3% on year in August, well below +0.6% expected. 

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, USD/JPY is capped by a declining trend line and is challenging its 50-day moving average (in blue). Readers may therefore consider the potential for further weakness below horizontal resistance at 108.15 as the nearest support would be set at July 31 bottom at 104.15 and a second one would be set at horizontal support at 102.40 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Forex Forex

Latest market news

GBP/USD, GBP/AUD: British pound breaking down on multiple fronts
Yesterday 11:47 PM
EUR/USD headed for 105? WTI crude oil hits YTD high: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:41 PM
Gold Prices Test Key Support as USD Strength Drives to Fresh Highs
Yesterday 07:37 PM
Gold outlook: Metal turns positive after ECB’s dovish hike
Yesterday 04:43 PM
Russell 2000, Oil and the Dollar lead markets
Yesterday 04:29 PM
Arm IPO: Can Arm stock maintain or grow its premium valuation?
Yesterday 04:15 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
EUR/USD headed for 105? WTI crude oil hits YTD high: Asian Open
By:
Matt Simpson
Yesterday 10:41 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    EUR/USD outlook: ECB in dovish hike ahead of more central bank action next week
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 01:30 PM
      channel_02
      EUR/USD implied volatility blows out ahead of ECB, US data: European open
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 04:45 AM
        aus_07
        AUD/USD holds 64c, bonds retrace post CPI, jobs up next: Asian Open
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        September 13, 2023 10:05 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.