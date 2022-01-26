Levels to Watch for January 26th, 2022: SPX and NDQ

January 26, 2022 9:20 AM
SPX 500

  • Resistance:
    • 4443/4450: 200-Day Moving Average and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement of the January 4th high to the January 24th low
    • 4492: Horizontal Resistance
    • 4521: 50% retracement from the high of January 4th to the low of January 24th
  • Support:
    • 4285: January 25th low
    • 4222/4214: January 24th low and 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the November 2nd, 2020 low to the January 4th high
    • 4138: Horizontal support

 

  • 20220126 spx daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

NDQ 100

  • Resistance:
    • 14886/15508: 38.2% Fibonacci retracement from the high of November 22nd, 2021 to the low of January 24th and 200 Day Moving Average
    • 15165: Horizontal Resistance
    • 15245: 50% Fibonacci retracement from the high of November 22nd, 2021 to the low of January 24th
  • Support:
    • 14033: January 25th low
    • 13725: January 24th low at the 50% retracement from the low of September 21st, 2020 to the high of November 22nd, 2021
    • 13960/12968: 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the low of September 21st, 2020 to the high of November 22nd, 2021 and horizontal support
20220126 ndx daily

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

 

