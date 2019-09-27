Low blows and sterling lows

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 27, 2019 3:11 PM
2 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

A torrid week in politics and dovish BoE comments are grim news for the pound

Considering the clobbering from headlines it received this week, sterling is holding up quite well, though appearances can be deceptive. It is acknowledged that whilst The Supreme Court’s “unlawful” ruling on Parliament’s suspension lowered no-deal Brexit risk further, it did nothing to reduce uncertainty. And it was followed by one of the most rancorous, bad-tempered weeks in politics seen for years, with consequences likely for House of Commons relations that should make bridging divides even more difficult. Then on Friday, the Bank of England’s chief economist, Michael Saunders, indicated that lower rates might be required whether Britain leaves the European Union with a deal or not.

Meanwhile, an election—that would add further dimensions of delay and unclarity to the Brexit process—hangs over the pound. Opposition parties have made it clear they won’t use powers implied by the Tories’ lack of a majority to topple the government, which would start the clock for an election, until Prime Minister Boris Johnson moves towards an extension to the EU’s 31st October Brexit deadline. He has suggested he would rather be dead than request one.

Chart thoughts

Against this backdrop, sterling remaining above early Friday lows for all of the European session may not be as promising a sign as it appears. This is still the worst week for the pound since early August, with a 1% slide against the dollar since Sunday night’s open. True, the pound retains around half of its 5.2% ramp off virtual 34-year lows between the start and the middle of this month but the up leg that topped at $1.2583 on 20th September is immaterial for the broader picture.

The year’s downtrend remains very much intact. In the chart below, the diagonal line bisected on 19th and 20th September falls from GBP/USD’s cycle high on 17th April 2018. The line clearly resisted the updraft from lows, forcing price back to the band encompassed by the energetic swing high of 27th August pretty much at $1.2310; with added weight from that day’s low being pretty much at $1.2210. Though ripped apart a few days later, the range remains resonant given a tag as support on 5th of this month very near the $1.2210 low, which cued sterling’s latest attempt to escape its trend.

Cable now eyes a weekly close within the band. It’s below the top, though it has marked a low almost identical to the one at the bottom of an ambiguous hammer on 8th September. As falling momentum gathers pace, signified by an ailing RSI, this is not much of a promising picture for buyers.

Holistically, cable looks to head lower, with some corroboration from the wedge/pennant continuation pattern that has been broken this week. Higher risk now seems to reside on the downside and that implies a return to the complex of lows set up last month which echoed a host of struggles for the pound as it ground out multi-year bottoms in late 2016 and early 2017. As such, this suggests coming sessions will feature a return to the $1.21 handle and possibly below.

GBP/USD – Daily [27/09/2019 20:05:10]

Source: Tradingview/FOREX.com

Related tags: Sterling Johnson UK Europe Forex Brexit BOE Bank of England GBP

Latest market news

Oil price rally sparked by global tensions
Today 06:05 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD among pairs hurt by geopolitical risks – Forex Friday
Today 03:30 PM
EUR/USD Analysis: Mideast Turmoil Drives The Week Ahead – 06/17/2023
Today 02:55 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix & TSMC
Today 02:46 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise as investors digest banks' earnings
Today 12:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 13, 2023
Today 12:32 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
By:
Joshua Warner
October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
    Is the weak pound making UK stocks a bargain for foreign investors?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    October 7, 2022 08:58 AM
      Board of currencies
      EUR/GBP Could Reach Near .9000
      By:
      March 5, 2020 04:13 PM
        A Sea of Red
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        February 28, 2020 05:09 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.