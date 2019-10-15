Market Brief Pound Surges Now Up 600 Pips in Less Than a Week

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 15, 2019 12:10 PM
1 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

  • Bloomberg reported that EU and UK negotiators were “closing in on” a draft Brexit deal, centered around a customs border in the Irish Sea pending DUP support; the party has been skeptical toward the proposal to say the least and even if a deal is agreed, Brexit would likely have to be delayed to year-end.
  • FX: The pound was once again the strongest major currency, gaining at least 1% against each of its major rivals. The safe have Japanese yen was the day’s weakest major currency.
  • The IMF cut its global growth forecast to 3.0% (from 3.2% in July), with the ongoing trade war potentially shaving as much as 2.0% off China’s GDP growth and 0.6% off the US’ in the short term.
  • Commodities: Oil and gold both tacked about -1% lower on the day.
 
  • US indices closed roughly 1% higher, bolstered by bank earnings and Brexit optimism.
  • Health Care (XLV) was the strongest sector on the day while Consumer Staples (XLP) brought up the rear.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • JP Morgan (JPM, +3%) was the standout among the banks reporting earnings today, though all four ultimately closed higher on the day.
    • UnitedHealth (UNH) tacked on over 8% after reporting stronger-than-expected earnings.
    • Johnson and Johnson (JNJ) rallied nearly 2% on a solid earnings report.
    • Multiple reports suggested that General Motors (GM, +2%) was close to a deal with striking employees.

Related tags: Forex Indices Shares market

Latest market news

Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Moment of Truth at Trend Support
Today 03:47 PM
EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
Today 03:45 PM
Earnings This Week: Disney, Rivian and Alibaba
Today 03:30 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 4, 2023
Today 12:49 PM
USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
Today 11:34 AM
FTSE 100 analysis: Travel stocks rise on record summer demand – Top UK stocks
Today 07:13 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

EUR/USD outlook improves as US jobs point to peak Fed rates – FOREX Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 03:45 PM
    Close-up of market chart
    USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 11:34 AM
      Market chart
      USD/JPY, China A50 Analysis: Asian Open - 4th August 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 11:14 PM
        jobs_04
        Dollar analysis: Gold and EUR/USD outlook in focus - Nonfarm Payrolls Preview
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        Yesterday 03:24 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.