Market Brief Short squeeze continues on US China trade and Brexit optimism

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
October 11, 2019 8:02 AM
1 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
  • At midday in London, GBP was the strongest while the JPY was the weakest among major currencies. Stocks continued to push sharply higher following yesterday’s big rally. Oil and copper prices found further support, while safe-haven gold eased back after its earlier rebound. In other words, it was risk ON at the time of writing.

  • GBP/USD and GBP crosses continued to hit repeated session highs this morning. This comes on the back of "constructive" Brexit talks between EU and UK negotiators Michel Barnier and Stephen Barclay this morning, and after leaders of the UK & Ireland held detailed discussions yesterday, agreeing that they could see a "pathway to a possible deal." Lots of optimistic headlines, even if nothing has changed fundamentally. Traders are evidently happy to be buying the rumours and will be asking questions later.
  • Key data this afternoon from North America is Canada’s employment report, which is expected to show 11,200 new net jobs created last month. Meanwhile US consumer Sentiment is expected to ease to 92.0 from 93.2 previously.

  • Global stocks continued to rally on the back of optimism the US and China will reach an agreement of some sort to prevent any further escalation in their bitter trade war. Following the conclusion of the first day of talks, investors expressed optimism that they might be able to ease the conflict and delay a planned US tariff hike scheduled for next week. Trade-sensitive DAX was the strongest European index, while the FTSE underperformed because of the pound’s big rally and despite sharp gains for some individual names on Brexit hopes-related (see below).  US index futures were up around 1%, suggesting Wall Street will gap higher at the open – unless, something big happens, for example Trump cancelling his scheduled meeting with Chinese Vice Premier Lie He at 14:45 EDT today.
  • In company news
    • SAP, Europe's most valuable technology company, was up sharply on the back of strong third-quarter results
    • Publicis tumbled more than 10% after the ad firm lowered its full-year sales target for the second time this year. The news also weighed on London rival WPP.
    • Hugo Boss dropped sharply after the fashion house cut its 2019 earnings forecast and reported third quarter results below expectations.
    • RBS and LLOYDS shares were up more 10% each this morning on Brexit optimism. Here are today’s big risers, mostly due to Brexit optimism, courtesy of Bloomberg and colleague Ken Odeluga:


Related tags: Forex

Latest market news

Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
Yesterday 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:54 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
Yesterday 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Yesterday 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Yesterday 04:34 AM
BOE, RBA meetings on tap: The Week Ahead – 28th July 2023
Yesterday 02:58 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Close-up of market chart
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 12:54 PM
    AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 26, 2023 11:18 PM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      July 26, 2023 07:04 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD falls as soft CPI prompts renewed hopes of an RBA pause
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 26, 2023 02:52 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.