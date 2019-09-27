Market Brief Trump Blasts Democrats For Their Latest Witch Hunt

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
September 27, 2019 2:12 AM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Market Brief: Trump Blasts Democrats For Their Latest "Witch Hunt"


FX Brief:·         

  • Inflation in Tokyo fell to a 16-month low, adding calls for more stimulus from BoJ at their upcoming meeting.
    The four largest banks in Australia are now calling for RBA to cut next week to 75 bps. The ASX implied yield curve suggests around an 80% chance of a cut on Tuesday.
  • AUD and GBP are currently the strongest majors, CHF is the weakest. Ranges are narrow overall with none of the pairs we track coming close to testing their typical daily ranges.
  • Traders will want to keep a close eye on where EUR/USD closes the week. Currently testing a key support trendline above 1.0900, a close above 1.0930 could suggest downside a bear-trap, at least over the near-term.
  • Britain will be to blame if no Brexit deal is reached, according to EU’s Juncker.
  • China’s top diplomat is saying that Beijing is willing to buy more products from the US.



Data from Refinitiv. Index names may not reflect tradable instruments and not all markets are available in all regions.

Equity Brief:

  • Trump has blasted Democrats for their latest “witch hunt” and spent the night tweeting clips from Fox News which aim to undermine the impeachment proceedings. Asian equities fell to a 3-week low following the release of the Trump whistleblower complaint.
  • The Nikkei 225 fell through the July highs to a 9-session low and currently trades -1.17% for the day.  The ASX200 diverged and looks set to close higher for the session.
  • US futures have opened slightly lower (ranging between –0.12% to -0.22%)
  • BMW have ‘no interest’ in settling with EU antitrust authorities, after being accused of colluding with Daimler and Volkswagen to block the rollout of cleaner emission technology between 2006 – 2014.
  • Toyota are to increase their stake in Subaru to over 20%, according to sources. Separately, Toyota are also planning to develop hydrogen fuelled cars with their Chinese partner FAW Group and Guangzhou Automobile Group.
  • Huawei are claiming to have begun production of 5G base stations without US parts, a move which is likely to irk president Trump.



Up Next

  • No top tier economic data today means we could be in for a fairly quiet session. Unless of course Trump wants to stir things up, or the impeachment headlines begin to make a larger impact.

Related tags: Forex USD

Latest market news

Euro Analysis: EUR/USD Bounces Back to Near Flat on the Week
Today 05:42 PM
Nasdaq bounces back on better tech earnings
Today 04:31 PM
Astera Labs IPO: Everything you need to know about Astera Labs
Today 04:14 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, AMD and UK oil stocks
Today 02:48 PM
Canadian Dollar Analysis: USD/CAD Tests 1-Year Highs After Strong US GDP
Today 01:33 PM
Nasdaq 100 Forecast :Stocks rise after AMZN pleases, inflation cools
Today 01:11 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

stocks_04
Euro Analysis: EUR/USD Bounces Back to Near Flat on the Week
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Today 05:42 PM
    Canadian Dollar Analysis: USD/CAD Tests 1-Year Highs After Strong US GDP
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Today 01:33 PM
      Graph showing a slow uptrend
      AUD/USD defies bears a breakout once again: Asian Open – 27/10/2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      Yesterday 09:52 PM
        Board of currencies
        The top 10 most volatile currency pairs in 2023
        By:
        Ryan Thaxton
        Yesterday 02:43 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.