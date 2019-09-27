Market Brief USChina Trade Fears Rear Their Heads Again

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
September 27, 2019 4:08 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

  • US-China trade fears reared their heads again, with news that US was considering curbing limits on portfolio inflows into China hurting risk appetite across the board.
  • FX: The safe haven Swiss franc was the strongest major currency on the day, and the British pound was the weakest ahead of this weekend’s highly-anticipated Conservative party conference, which could set the agenda for Brexit.
  • US data: Durable goods orders rose +0.2% m/m, beating expectations of a -0.1% drop. While personal spending missed expectations at just +0.1% m/m, Core PCE (the Fed’s preferred inflation measure) did tick up to 1.8%, near the central bank’s 2.0% target.
  • Commodities: Gold ticked lower on the day despite risk-off trading in other markets, while oil lost nearly 1% (though it did rally off the intraday lows on a lack of progress between the US and Iran)

  • US indices closed lower on the day, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 leading the way to the downside.
  • Financials (XLF) were the only sector to rise on the day, while the growth-heavy Technology (XLK) and Communication Services (XLC) sectors were the worst performers.
  • See a full rundown of the key market events and trends we’ll be watching next week!
  • Stocks on the move:
    • Micron (MU) shed -11% today, despite reporting upbeat earnings, as traders were disappointed in the company’s forward guidance.
    • Peloton (PTON) dropped another -2% in its second day of trading following yesterday’s IPO. The stock is now trading -13% down from Thursday’s IPO price of $29.
    • Wells Fargo (WFC) gained 4% after naming banking veteran Charles Scharf as its new President and CEO.
    • Alibaba (BABA) slumped -5% on news that the US government was looking into actions to limit US portfolio inflows into China.

Related tags: Shares market Forex

Latest market news

Oil price rally sparked by global tensions
Yesterday 06:05 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD among pairs hurt by geopolitical risks – Forex Friday
Yesterday 03:30 PM
EUR/USD Analysis: Mideast Turmoil Drives The Week Ahead – 06/17/2023
Yesterday 02:55 PM
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix & TSMC
Yesterday 02:46 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise as investors digest banks' earnings
Yesterday 12:45 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 13, 2023
Yesterday 12:32 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Close-up of stock market board
Earnings This Week: Tesla, Netflix & TSMC
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 02:46 PM
    banks_05
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 13, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:32 PM
      Remote pointed at TV with a streaming service in background
      Nasdaq 100 forecast: How will Netflix earnings impact NFLX stock?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 07:40 AM
        stocks_03
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 12, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        October 12, 2023 12:48 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.