Market Brief Worst Manufacturing PMI in a Decade Slams Risk Appetite

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
October 1, 2019 4:05 PM
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
  • FX: The safe haven Swiss franc was the strongest major currency on the day, while the risk-sensitive Australian and New Zealand dollars were the weakest. AUD/USD dropped to its lowest level since March 2009, the depths of the Great Financial Crisis, before recovering a bit intraday.
  • Reports initially suggested that the EU was willing to consider a time-limited backstop on the Irish border, but an EU spokesperson subsequently denied the speculation.
  • US data: The September ISM Manufacturing PMI report came in at just 47.8, below both the 50.0 reading expected and last month’s 49.1 print; this represents a 10-year low in the key economic gauge. The details of the report weren’t any better, with employment falling to 46.3 and new export orders dropping to just 41.0.
  • Commodities: Gold gained nearly 1% on the day. Oil ticked lower.
 
  • US indices closed roughly -1% lower across the board after the weak Manufacturing PMI report.
  • All eleven major sectors fell on the day. Defensive Utilities (XLU) fell the least, while the manufacturing-heavy Industrial (XLI) sector fell by the most, over -2%.
  • Stocks on the move:
    • Online brokers including TD Ameritrade (AMTD, -26%) and E-Trade Financial (ETFC, -16%) were clobbered after rival Charles Schwab (SCHW, -9%) announced it would end commissions for online stock, ETF, and options trades.
    • Two of 2019’s biggest IPOs, Uber (UBER, -4%) and Lyft (LYFT, -4%) both hit fresh record lows today as selling pressure mounts.
    • Ford Motor Company (F) fell -3% after booking an impairment charge of $800-900M related to a sale of its assets to an Indian automaker.

*No high-impact macroeconomic events are scheduled for release in Wednesday’s Asian session.*


Related tags: Forex Indices Shares market

Latest market news

Russell 2000 small cap decline continues, bond yields keep rising
Today 07:56 PM
OVX index: Your guide to the oil volatility index
Today 04:42 PM
EUR/USD outlook remains undermined by rising US bond yields
Today 03:30 PM
Bond yields hit new highs, pressuring S&P 500
Today 01:48 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rise cautiously ahead of Powell
Today 01:37 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 19, 2023
Today 12:43 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Forex trading
EUR/USD outlook remains undermined by rising US bond yields
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 03:30 PM
    Yen, Euros and dollar currency bills and notes
    Euro Analysis: EUR/USD’s Early Week Rally Stalls, Bears Still in Control
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    Yesterday 04:26 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      Crude oil, USD/CNH, EUR/USD outlook in focus - Technical Tuesday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      October 17, 2023 04:51 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        EUR/USD analysis: Focus remains fixated on Mideast – Currency Pair of the Week
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        October 16, 2023 11:46 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.