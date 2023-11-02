Markets 4X4: What caught our eye in Asian trade

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 12:58 AM
Close-up of market chart
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst

Welcome to Markets 4x4, post delivered daily by 4pm in Sydney detailing the key macro themes from the Asian session.

Here’s what you need to know for Thursday, November 2. 

Doesn’t get much bigger than this for S&P 500

You don’t get many occasions as important for the US S&P 500 than one coming up today, at least from a technical perspective. Having broken above 4200, the index is now staring an equally important level, the 200-day moving average, square in the face. RSI and MACD are threatening to break their respective downtrends, adding to the sense momentum is turning. Bond yields are substantially lower, futures are up 0.3% as this scribe types away. And in enters Apple’s Q3 earnings report after the closing bell on Wall Street.

Given the sheer weight of Apple in the index, and the reaction function it may have across other big tech names and the vast array of suppliers, this event looms as even more important than usual, potentially changing the technical picture heading into what traditionally a seasonally strong period for stocks.

Perhaps the two Bill’s were right on bonds?

On the question whether demand will be sufficient to absorb a strong pipeline of new US Treasury issuance in the months ahead, US real yields are giving off a strong signal that it is, for now.

Over the past month, US benchmark 10-year yields rose above 2.5% on six separate occasions but failed to stay there, including on Wednesday. As this reflects the yield pickup over that offered by inflation protected securities for the same maturity, it suggests bond investors believe they’re receiving adequate compensation given a multitude of risks. Things can change, of course, but perhaps we’ve seen the highs for now. Maybe Ackman and Gross were right when they ditched their bear suits tune last week?

AUD/USD looking good for risk appetite

The Australian dollar is deemed a proxy for a variety of different things, depending on who you talk to. Sentiment towards China, the global economy, and even investor risk appetite. Well, whatever it is, the AUD/USD is suddenly looking alright on the charts.

Having broken the downtrend running from July earlier this week, it’s now battled its way through the 50-day moving average, a nemesis it’s not been able to conquer since August. Until now, that is. While we’re not getting carried away – it’s only sitting at three-week highs – perhaps this extremely liquid FX pair is telling us the outlook for other riskier asset classes is turning? It has done so in the past.

aud nov 2 1

Japan wins big with timing of bond auction

Remember when everyone was talking about the Bank of Japan, FX intervention and emergency bond buying operations? Yeah, good times. You wouldn’t believe it, but that was only yesterday. Things are moving fast.

After probably losing his voice yesterday with all the warnings about intervening and speculative moves, Japan’s FX Tsar Kanda was nowhere to be seen today with USD/JPY and Japanese bond yields unwinding rapidly over the course of the session.

On the latter – bond yields – the Japanese government should go buy a lottery ticket, scheduling an auction of benchmark 10-year bonds on the very day we’ve seen the largest decline in global yield curves in months. While the tail was a tad longer than the prior auction, indicating marginally softer demand, it could have been a whole lot worse if the environment wasn’t so benign. Talk about hitting the jackpot!

Market of the day: USD/JPY

All right, since we’re on Japan, let’s have a look at USD/JPY to finish off. What a ride over the past 48 hours! A near 300 pip round trip only to be roughly back where it was trading prior to very precise leaks from one media outlet about potential changes to the Bank of Japan’s yield curve control.

USD/JPY is sitting on uptrend support that was only broken temporarily by the BOJ announcement and remains above the 150 level. However, considering how influential interest rate differentials have between the US and Japan have been on the pair, it’s noticeable that spread in 10-year yields between the two nations has narrowed to the lowest level in about a month, declining around 35 basis points from the highs. That was when USD/JPY was trading closer to 149 than 150.40, suggesting on that metric alone, perhaps downside risks may be building.

A break of support between 150 and 150.20 may lead to further unwinding of longs, putting 148.60 and 147.50 potentially into play. A stop above the uptrend support would offer protection, should the pair break lower.

USDJPY Nov 2

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: FX Equities Bonds Commodities

Latest market news

GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecasts: Two trades to watch
Today 08:37 AM
USD/JPY holds support, DAX breaks 15k: European Open – Nov 2, 2023
Today 06:04 AM
S&P 500, Gold: Tumbling bond yields, Apple earnings create important moment for markets
Today 12:08 AM
AUD/USD on verge of breakout? ASX 200 perk up: Asian Open – Nov 2 2023
Yesterday 10:21 PM
CVC Capital Partners IPO: Everything you need to know about CVC Capital
Yesterday 08:48 PM
Nasdaq rallies on lower long rates, again
Yesterday 08:02 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

united_states_05
Markets 4x4: What caught our eye in Asian trade
By:
David Scutt
Yesterday 04:16 AM
    Apply now highlighted in newspaper
    NZD/USD: Rising labour market slack points to soft wages and no more RBNZ rate hikes
    By:
    David Scutt
    October 31, 2023 10:28 PM
      asia_01
      Markets 4x4: What caught our eye in Asian trade
      By:
      David Scutt
      October 30, 2023 04:51 AM
        aus_05
        AUD/USD, ASX 200: Hot retail sales, inflation bolster case for RBA rate hike
        By:
        David Scutt
        October 30, 2023 01:56 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.