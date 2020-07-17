Michigan in sight

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
July 17, 2020 1:50 AM
3 views
Board of currencies
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Later today, the University of Michigan will publish its Consumer Sentiment Index for July, expected at 79.0.The U.S. Commerce Department will report June housing starts (1.18 million units expected) and building permits (1.29 million units expected). 

From a technical point of view, on an intraday chart, Dollar Index remains on the upside and is supported by its rising 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI stands within its buying area. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance as long as 96.15 is not broken to the downside. The nearest resistance would be set at July 16 top at 96.40. A second one would be set at horizontal resistance at 96.50.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Forex Forex

Latest market news

Better inflation data spurs Russell 2000
Yesterday 07:36 PM
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
Yesterday 12:54 PM
Earnings This Week: Apple, Amazon and AMD
Yesterday 10:30 AM
DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Yesterday 07:28 AM
USD/JPY whipsaws after the BOJ adjusts its yield curve control (kind of)
Yesterday 04:34 AM
BOE, RBA meetings on tap: The Week Ahead – 28th July 2023
Yesterday 02:58 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Close-up of market chart
Dollar analysis: EUR/USD, USD/CHF, USD/JPY outlook – Forex Friday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Yesterday 12:54 PM
    AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 26, 2023 11:18 PM
      Federal reserve USD $100 note
      Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      July 26, 2023 07:04 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD falls as soft CPI prompts renewed hopes of an RBA pause
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 26, 2023 02:52 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.