Nasdaq 100 analysis: Stocks running out of bullish catalysts after big rally

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
Today 6:40 AM
Feature image of stock market figures and indices
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Nasdaq 100 analysis: Fed officials likely to dismiss talks of speedy rate cuts
  • Much of macro concerns remain as earnings season winds down
  • Nasdaq 100 technical analysis: Bearish trend being tested

 

The optimism we saw last week was all based on signs of peak interest rates in the US. We had a few data misses and comments from Fed officials to suggest that the tightening cycle is now done. Some investors have even started to look forward to interest rate cuts, and this was reflected in a sharp fall in bond yields. To give you an idea of what kind of a week it was, the Dow enjoyed its biggest weekly gain since October 2022, while the S&P and Nasdaq had their best weeks since November 2022. While those gains are impressive, so far, we haven’t seen any follow through. Investors are perhaps wary of the fact there are no major bullish catalysts this week, while the Fed is likely to throw caution to the wind with policymakers likely to dismiss talks of speedy interest rate cuts from the US central bank. Additionally, the US earnings calendar is winding down, with more than 400 S&P companies having already reported their results.

 

Nasdaq 100 analysis: Fed officials likely to dismiss talks of speedy rate cuts

 

So far, we have only seen modest signs of a slowing jobs market and a downturn in the economy. So, I think it is far too early to think about rate cuts, and this is something Fed officials are likely to hone in on at their upcoming speeches. In fact, Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari, who has been quite hawkish in recent years, came out to say that it is far too early to declare victory over inflation. Kashkari thinks that the drawback of over-tightening monetary policy is less damaging to doing too little. But the Fed has done a lot already and they are highly unlikely to tighten their belts again. What they can do, however, is keep monetary policy tight for an extended period of time.

 

Kashkari is set to speak again on Tuesday, while we will hear from several other FOMC officials including Goolsbee, Barr, Waller and Logan. Fed Chair Jerome Powell will deliver a speech on Wednesday. Let’s see what the key takeaway point will be from these speeches. The economic calendar is quieter otherwise, with UoM Consumer Sentiment on Friday being among a handful of key data hights lights this week.

 

Much of macro concerns remain

 

Last week’s rally was very impressive and came in the face of a growing list of macro concerns, including high yields, growth concerns and the Middle East situation. The recovery has left some investors wondering whether the markets will be able to continue climbing a wall of worry.

 

For what it is worth, I think that stocks were due for a bounce after a deep sell-off anyway, and so they may struggle to extend gains from here. Much of the macro concerns that had held back the markets in the last few months are still prevalent. Therefore, I wouldn't be surprised if the markets turned volatile again. It may be far too early for investors to become optimistic about central bank policy loosening. The Fed's rate cuts could be several quarters away. Monetary policy is also going to remain tight for a long period of time in other important economic regions like the Eurozone and the UK.

 

Additionally, while oil prices have fallen back after a surge following the flare up of the conflict between Israel and Gaza at the start of last month, the dangers remain of a wider conflict in the Middle East region. If that unfortunate situation were to arise, the potential impact on the markets could be huge.

 

 

Nasdaq 100 technical analysis

Nasdaq 100 analysis

Source: TradingView.com

 

The Nasdaq has reached a key technical resistance area, starting around 15150 to about 15220. This area is where things started to unravel for the bulls back in October. Additionally, and more to the point, we have a bearish trend line coming into play here, too. This trend line has been derived from connecting highs made in July, September and October. So, it is a well-established trend which should not be ignored by the bulls looking to charge after last week’s big rally.

 

In terms of support, the key area is below 15,000, specifically in the range between 14850 to 14960. This area had acted as both support and then resistance in October, before we broke through it in early November. So, the onus is now on the bulls to defend this area on any potential retests from above. Failure to do so would be a bearish development.

 

 

-- Content created by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: Indices US Tech 100 Nasdaq Trade Ideas

Latest market news

USDBRL should reflect Copom's minutes, IPCA, fiscal fears, and Chinese data
Today 11:57 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 08:24 AM
AUD/USD, ASX 200: Don’t be so quick to call it a dovish RBA hike
Today 04:38 AM
TLT EFT rebound faces major test from long bond auctions, Fedspeak
Today 01:53 AM
Gold falters around $2,000, although seasonality could be on its side
Today 12:34 AM
China A50, USD/CNH: Prime reversal candidates should US economic exceptionalism falter
Yesterday 11:17 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Apply now highlighted in newspaper
US dollar analysis: NFP cements peak Fed rates narrative
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
November 3, 2023 02:00 PM
    Research
    S&P 500 analysis: Stocks extend post-FOMC gains ahead of AAPL, NFP
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    November 2, 2023 04:53 PM
      Graphic of trading data chart
      USD/JPY holds support, DAX breaks 15k: European Open – Nov 2, 2023
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      November 2, 2023 06:04 AM
        Close-up of stock market board
        DAX outlook: Stocks in cautious mode ahead of FOMC
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        November 1, 2023 12:19 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.