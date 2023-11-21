Nasdaq 100: Macro takes the wheel as Nvidia clears high earnings hurdle

With near-term earnings risk now accounted for among the ‘magnificent seven’, it means macroeconomic and bond market movements will likely dictate how the Nasdaq 100 closes out 2023.

David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 21, 2023 6:24 PM
Wall Street sign with a building in background
David Scutt 125
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • Nvidia smashed expectations for its Q3 earnings but warned on China sales slump
  • With earnings from the magnificent seven done for another quarter, macroeconomic factors will likely determine how the Nasdaq 100 closes out 2023
  • Consolidation following the Nasdaq 100 rally could be interpreted as bullish in the near-term, if it plays out

Nvidia more-or-less cleared an extremely high bar set by markets for its Q3 earnings report, beating across all major metrics to sit largely unchanged in volatile after-hours trade. With near-term earnings risk now accounted for among the ‘magnificent seven’, it means macroeconomic and bond market movements will likely dictate how the Nasdaq 100 closes out 2023.

Nvidia’s numbers

Nvidia’s Q3 numbers were spectacular, although that needed to be the case after its shares hit record highs earlier this week after more than tripling this year. Adjusted earnings per share came in at $4.02 versus $3.37 expected. Quarterly revenue also topped forecasts by more than $2 billion, coming in at $18.12 billion, with that derived from gaming and data centres both breezing past market expectations. Adjusted gross margins also beat, printing at 75% versus 72.5% forecast.

Fourth quarter revenue is seen at $20 billion plus or minus 2%, impacted by what Nvidia described as an expected “significant decline” in sales to China thanks to the introduction of US export bans for high-end chips used for artificial intelligence purposes. It was the later comment that received most attention on social media post the earnings report, keeping Nvidia shares largely unchanged before the start of its earnings call with analysts.

Over to macro to set the Nasdaq 100’s course

With every US tech giant having now reported earnings, it suggests the performance of the broader Nasdaq 100 heading into Christmas may be determined by macroeconomic developments and the subsequent impact on bond pricing and earnings estimates.

Consolidation could be bullish

On the daily chart, having surged nearly 15% in under a month, there are no shortage of analysts pointing out the risk of a near-term pullback with RSI on the cusp of hitting overbought territory. With 100 basis points of rate cuts expected by the Fed without any meaningful impact expected on corporate earnings, it’s clear the soft-landing narrative is largely in the price. Therefore, a lot needs to go right to justify the index remaining or pushing higher from these levels. However, with strong seasons working in the Nasdaq 100s favour, any pullback is likely to be shallow in nature in the absence of a significant change in the macroeconomic environment.

On the downside, support is located at 15770 and 15510, providing potential levels for traders to enter fresh long positions with stops below for protection. Having run so far so fast, a period of consolidation at these levels could be interpreted as a bullish development, providing a platform for the Nasdaq 100 to push to towards the highs set last year. With upside momentum in RSI and MACD starting to wane, continued upside at current rate appears unlikely in the short-term.  

nasdaq 100 Nov 22 1

-- Written by David Scutt

Follow David on Twitter @scutty

 

Related tags: Equities US Tech 100 Nasdaq Nvidia Corp

Latest market news

ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
Today 02:00 AM
AUD/USD: On the lookout for hawkish signals in the RBA meeting minutes
Yesterday 10:28 PM
USD/JPY closes back above its 200-day average ahead of BOJ meeting: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:02 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY
Yesterday 07:58 PM
Nasdaq reflects optimism for 2024 as Fed Governors play Scrooge on early rate cuts
Yesterday 07:22 PM
Gold is settling after its brief burst of life; Silver has a speculative overhang
Yesterday 05:53 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

aus_02
ASX 200 set for highest close since February, eyes 2023 peak
By:
David Scutt
Today 02:00 AM
    Oil extraction
    ASX 200, Crude Oil: Cyclicals perking up after the Fed’s early dovish pivot
    By:
    David Scutt
    December 14, 2023 02:31 AM
      Market chart showing uptrend
      Soft landing narrative may see risk run riot unless inflation heats up
      By:
      David Scutt
      December 12, 2023 02:53 AM
        china_05
        S&P 500, China A50: A break and a bounce ahead of major event risk
        By:
        David Scutt
        December 11, 2023 11:28 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.