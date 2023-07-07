Nasdaq rallies on labor market data, Oil strong

By :  ,  Financial Writer
July 7, 2023 3:15 PM
Nasdaq and cyclical stocks led an equity market rally this morning after softer than expected labor market data. Nonfarm payroll data saw the lowest monthly gain since the decline in December 2020, but it’s still the thirtieth straight month US employers have added jobs. Oil prices were again the standout asset with traders watching for further production cuts.

Bottom-line: Risk-on.

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

Are labor markets really cooling?

We are digesting a huge week for labor market data, balancing stronger indications from some surveys – notably ADP’s private sector report – with today's weaker than expected official nonfarm payrolls numbers. Unemployment at 3.6% remains extremely low relative to historical levels, and pressures from wage inflation continue to nag.More excitement is on tap for next week, with key inflationary data on its way as US CPI and PPI readings for June are set to be released on Wednesday and Thursday, respectively.

A 25 basis point hike at the Fed's July 25-26 meeting now seems all but certain, but the real debate shifts to what they will do for the remainder of 2023. Continued hawkish comments from the Fed point to another rate hike in the back-end of 2023, but traders remain optimistic about an upcoming pivot, as they have for most of the year.

Banks recovering from tumultuous first half?

Next week's bank earnings reports will be closely watched, with J.P. Morgan Chase, Wells Fargo, and Citigroup and several smaller banks due to report Q2 earnings. The banking sector received a boost last week after passing Fed stress tests, recovering from bank failure turmoil earlier this year, but many in the sector have warned of the ongoing risks to the smaller regional banks in an environment of continually rising rates.

Yellen in Beijing

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen met with Chinese officials in Beijing in an attempt to stabilize relations between the two countries amid growing tensions. She made clear that de-coupling of the world's two largest economies is in no one's best interest, saying that it would be "destabilizing for the global economy" – but she still took aim at China's "unfair economic practices.” This is likely aimed at China's decision earlier this week to restrict the export of gallium and germanium, metals with broad uses in the tech sector.

High-tech manufacturing has become a major source of tension between the two sides, with the US and its allies restricting China's access to chip-making technology. Rising tensions have weighed on markets, especially with China's economic recovery now looking less impressive. This week's visit should help ease some of that concern, with Chinese officials also expressing their commitment to stabilizing trade ties, and could potentially pave the way for higher level visits in the near future that could ease these concerns further.

Payroll data weaker than expected

  • June US nonfarm payrolls increased by 209,000, less than the expected 230,000, and down from 306,00 in May (a number revised lower from the prior 339,000)
  • The unemployment rate ticked lower to 3.6% as expected, down from 3.7% in May
  • Average hourly earnings rose 0.4% in June, a tick above expectations, with May revised up from 0.3% to 0.4% as well

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Equity markets

  • Markets rallied on payroll data, with the Russell 2000, Nasdaq and the S&P 500 up 1.7%, 0.7% and 0.4% respectively
  • Global markets were mixed, with the FTSE 100 and Nikkei 225 off 0.3% and 1.2%, respectively, and the Dax up 0.5%
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, fell back to 14.5

Currencies and Bonds

  • The dollar index fell 0.9% against a basket of currencies to 102.3
  • Euro/dollar and Sterling/dollar cross-rates both rose 0.8%
  • Bonds rallied, with yields on 2- and 10-year Treasuries down at 4.95% and 4.05% respectively

Commodities

  • Gold prices were up 0.9% at $1,932 per ounce
  • Crude oil prices rose 2.7% to $73.8 per barrel
  • Agricultural commodities saw profit taking after a strong week

Analysis by Mike Castle and Matt Zeller, StoneX Analysts.

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: [email protected]

