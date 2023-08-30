Nasdaq rallies on weaker economic data

Paul-Walton-125x125
By:  ,  Financial Writer
Today 3:02 PM
2 views
Research
Paul-Walton-125x125
By:  ,  Financial Writer

Stocks firmed this morning, led by the tech major and Nasdaq, on the belief that today's weak economic data will open the door for a pause in interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve, notably Friday’s Non Farm Payroll. Markets remain obsessed with the path of inflation and interest rates, seeing bad news as bad for bonds and the dollar but good for equities. The trade is now focused on tomorrow's personal income data, including will Personal Consumer Expenditure (PCE) data, in which core inflation is forecast to be 4.2%.

Bottom-line: risk-on.

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

Weaker ADP employment report

  • Today’s ADP employment report indicated that the private sector created 177,00 jobs in August, less than the expected 200,000, and down from 371,00 in July
  • The correlation between the ADP report and the government’s monthly jobs report due out on Friday isn’t always the best, but this morning’s numbers provided more fodder to the doves looking for weak Non Farm Payroll and a pivot by the Federal Reserve

Q2 GDP revised down

  • The second read on gross domestic product revealed that the economy grew at an annualized rate of 2.1% in the second quarter, below the first reading of 2.4% which analysts thought wouldn’t change
  • Personal expenditures grew at an annualized rate of 1.7% in the second quarter, up from 1.6% in the first reading, matching analyst expectations but still weaker than previous trends

Investor confidence surges

  • The State Street Investor confidence index surged 11.4 points in August to 107.7, its largest monthly increase in 18 months. The index measures investor confidence by monitoring the flow of money both in and out of the equity markets
  • The index increased in all three global regions: the North American index rose by 12.9 points to 103.8; the Asian index rose 4.8 points to 102.2; and the European index rose 4.3 points to 103.7

Pending home sales rose in July, but are still depressed

  • The pending home sales index rose 0.9% in July to 77.6, above the 0.4% expected, and following 0.4% gains in June
  • Pending home sales were still down 14% year-on-year

China’s stimulus efforts moving slowly

  • Stocks pulled back in China overnight as traders took profits on recent gains amid re-emerging concerns about the economy, with foreign investment seen at a net outflow for the session
  • China could lower interest rates, but at the same time wants the world to see the yuan as a strong alternative to the US dollar as the world’s currency of trade, particularly as it supports expansion of the BRICS coalition of nations
  • China’s Central Bank issue guidance this month for a possible reduction in home mortgages rates, likely be accompanied by a cut in savings rates to support bank balance sheets while also encouraging more consumer spending versus saving

Oil prices buoyed by Gulf platform hurricane shutdowns and lower inventories

  • Crude oil prices found support from platform shutdowns in the Gulf of Mexico due to Hurricane Idalia, along with the continued shrinkage of US inventories
  • Commercial crude oil inventories fell by another 10.6 million barrels in the week ending August 25, continuing the trend of rapid depletion of supplies that we've seen this month
  • Total stocks, minus the Strategic Petroleum Reserve, are now at 422.9 million barrels, down 3% from the five-year average for late August
  • Crude oil imports are increasing, with the four-week average at 6.8 million barrels per day, up by more than 12% from the previous year's pace
  • Gasoline stocks fell by 0.2 million barrels, putting them 5% below seasonal levels
  • Distillate stocks rose by 1.2 million barrels last week, but they remain 15% below levels typically seen at this time of year

Gold tracks the dollar and US economic data

  • Gold is showing some signs of life, now back to $1,972 per ounce, having dipped under $1,900 per ounce in mid-August
  • Recent strength was based largely on weaker than expected US employment data, weakening consumer confidence and slowing first quarter US GDP
  • Anticipation that official rates have peaked, given slowing activity, is the basis for recent precious metals strength
  • Investor activity has been mixed, but potentially points to fresh price gains for gold and silver

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Equity market rally continues

  • Equity markets continued this week’s rally with the Nasdaq and Russell 2000 up 0.4%, while the S&P 500 was up 03%
  • Global markets were generally stronger overnight, with the FTSE 100 and Nikkei 225 up 0.1% and 0.3% respectively, while the DAX fell 0.2%
  • The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, fell back to 15.3

Bonds and dollar rallies

  • Bond yields fell back, with 2- and 10-year bonds falling to 4.86% and 4.10% respectively
  • The dollar index fell 0.2% to 103.2
  • The Euro and Sterling rose 0.4% and 0.6% respectively, with the Yen down 0.2%  versus the dollar

Oil and Gold rallies

  • Crude oil prices rose 0.3%, to $81.4 per barrel
  • Gold rallied, up 0.9% at $1,972 per ounce, while Silver fell 0.5% to $24.7 per ounce
  • Grain and oilseed markets are mostly lower, with widespread profit taking and spread unwinding
  • Traders continue to hear anecdotal reports of crop deterioration from the current Midwest weather pattern, but they lack data to suggest that the deterioration is worse than what has already been priced into the market

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist: [email protected] 

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: [email protected]

Related tags: US US 30 US 500 US Dollar US economy US Election US equities US earnings Bonds

Latest market news

StoneX Bullion Report
Today 02:47 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks steady as US jobs market shows signs of cooling
Today 01:18 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 30, 2023
Today 12:44 PM
Starlink IPO: Everything you need to know about Starlink
Today 09:00 AM
GBP/USD, EUR/GBP Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:23 AM
USD/JPY, USD/CNH: a chart every rate sensitive asset should be watching right now
Today 04:44 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Gold bars article image for an article on Precious metals and Gold
StoneX Bullion Report
By:
Paul Walton
Today 02:47 PM
    Research
    Nasdaq, Bitcoin and Oil rally on lower rate expectations
    By:
    Paul Walton
    Yesterday 06:49 PM
      Downwards trend with red arrow
      Risks of a US recession in the summer of 2024
      By:
      Paul Walton
      Yesterday 12:04 PM
        Brazil Flag
        USDBRL should reflect data on the American economy, Brazilian GDP, ministerial reform and Chinese PMI
        By:
        Paul Walton
        August 28, 2023 08:14 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.