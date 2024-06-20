Nasdaq100 Forecast: QQQ rises as Nvidia rebounds & Fed speakers are in focus

U.S. stocks point to a higher open on Tuesday as Nvidia and other AI stocks rise following yesterday's sell-off and as investors wait for further clues over monetary policy from Federal Reserve officials. The rally in the Nasdaq and the S&P 500 returns, but the Dow Jones lags behind its peers. Nvidia rises after falling 13% over the past three sessions.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 25, 2024 9:57 AM
USA flag
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow future -0.26% at 39320

S&P futures 0.2% at 5458

Nasdaq futures 0.3% at 19575

In Europe

FTSE -0.48% at 8258

Dax -10% at 18156

  • Nvidia rises, lifting chip stocks
  • US consumer confidence data & Fed speakers are due
  • Oil looks to API inventory data

Nvidia rises after dropping 13% in 3 sessions

U.S. stocks point to a higher open on Tuesday as Nvidia and other AI stocks rise following yesterday's sell-off and as investors wait for further clues over monetary policy from Federal Reserve officials.

While technology and other high-growth stocks have lifted the S&P 500 and the NASDAQ to record highs this year, the more value-focused Dow Jones continues to lag behind its peers, highlighting concerns over the rally's breadth.

The US economic calendar is relatively light, focusing on consumer confidence, which is expected to increase slightly to 100, down from 102. However, the main focus this week will be Friday's PCE index, the Fed's preferred gauge for inflation. This index could provide further insight as to whether the Federal Reserve is likely to cut interest rates on several occasions this year or just once, as was projected at the latest Fed meeting.

The market is pricing in a 61% probability of a 25 basis point rate cut in September and still expects two rate cuts by the end of the year. However, Fed official Michelle Bowman said she doesn’t see any rate reductions this year.

Corporate news

Nvidia is rebounding after falling 7% on Monday, one of its steepest one-day falls since late April, as investors pulled out of AI-linked stocks. Nvidia, the poster child for AI, lost nearly 13% and $430 billion in market value over the last three trading days. However, today’s move higher has moved its market cap back above the key $3 trillion threshold. Other chip stocks are also rising.

Spirit Aero System is set to open 3% lower on a report indicating that Boing has offered to acquire the airplane fuselage maker in a deal that values the supplier at $35 per share.

 

Nasdaq 10 forecast – technical analysis.

The Nasdaq found support around 19500 and is attempting to push higher. The fall away from the ATH above 20k has brought the RSI out of overbought territory. Buyers will look to extend gains back towards 20k. Sellers will need to take out 19500to extend the selloff towards 18950, the May high.

Nasdaq 100 forecast chart

FX markets – USD rises, GBP/USD falls

The USD is rising after losses yesterday as investors continue to weigh up Federal Reserve rate cut expectations. Mid-tie data and Fed speakers in focus

EUR/USD is under pressure amid political uncertainty and concerns over the economic outlook in the region. The French elections will take place on June 30th, and concerns over political upheaval and spending plans are weighing on the common currency. Meanwhile, data yesterday showed that German economic business sentiment unexpectedly deteriorated, raising concerns the economic recovery is losing momentum.

USD/CAD has fallen after Canadian inflation came in hotter than expected at 2.9% versus the forecast of 2.6%. The Bank of Canada's July implied rate cut odds immediately fell to 50%, down from 70% ahead of the data. Figures, after the Bank of Canada cut interest rates by 25 basis points earlier this month.

Oil holds steady ahead of API stockpile data.

Oil prices are unchanged after solid gains in recent weeks, as investors become increasingly optimistic about an improved demand outlook this summer. Ongoing geopolitical tensions are also keeping the oil price well supported.

Meanwhile, concerns over a stronger dollar and interest rates remaining high for longer keep any gains in check.

An optimistic demand outlook and reduced US inventories triggered the recent surge in oil prices. API crude stockpiles will be released shortly and are expected to have fallen by three million barrels in the week ending June 21st.

 

 

Related tags: US Open US Tech 100

Latest market news

Bears awaken USD/JPY from its lull, Nikkei bulls eye bounce
Today 10:26 PM
USD/MXN Forecast: The Mexican Peso Recovers Slightly After CPI
Today 10:25 PM
Japanese Yen Technical Analysis: USD/JPY, GBP/JPY, EUR/JPY
Today 07:54 PM
Euro Short-term Outlook: EUR/USD Poised to Snap Six-Week Selloff
Today 07:01 PM
How Have US Elections Impacted Gold?
Today 06:20 PM
US Dollar Forecast: USD/CAD Susceptible to Test of Monthly Low
Today 05:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

US_flag_candlestick_USD
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA jumps as core CPI cools & banks earnings roll in
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Today 02:30 PM
    US_flag_candlestick_USD
    S&P 500 Forecast: SPX rises after PPI data & gradual trade tariff reports
    By:
    Yesterday 02:17 PM
      USA flag
      Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ falls after NFP smashed forecasts
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 10, 2025 02:44 PM
        20231218 - 001 - 01
        Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA struggles ahead of FOMC minutes
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 8, 2025 02:15 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.