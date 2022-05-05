NFP preview: Ugly leading indicators have traders on edge

Matt Weller
By:  ,  Head of Market Research
May 5, 2022 9:38 AM
64 views
"Newspaper snippet of jobs board"
Matt Weller
By:  ,  Head of Market Research

NFP insight

Fed Chairman Jerome Powell succinctly summed up the state of the US labor market at Wednesday’s FOMC meeting press conference, noting that it “remains extremely tight” and that it’s “essential that [the Fed] bring down inflation” to support the labor market. In other words, the central bank is satisfied with the “employment” half of its dual mandate, but increasingly concerned with the “inflation” component.

Against that backdrop, it will be interesting to see how employment data evolves in the coming months as financial conditions (read interest rates) shift from a tailwind to a headwind for the US economy. Thankfully, economists don’t expect that to be a major factor for this month’s NFP report, with consensus expectations centered on roughly 400K net new jobs and average hourly earnings projected to rise by 0.4% month-over-month:

fxnfpbynumbers05052022

Source: StoneX

With another NFP report scheduled before the next monetary policy meeting (and the Fed seemingly well set on another 50bps rate hike as things stand), the market reaction to this month’s jobs report may be more limited than last month’s, but it’s still worth watching how the report comes in relative to the market’s expectations.

Are these expectations justified? We dive into the key leading indicators for Friday’s critical jobs report below!

NFP forecast

As regular readers know, we focus on four historically reliable leading indicators to help handicap each month’s NFP report:

  • The ISM Services PMI Employment component printed at 49.5, down sharply from last month’s 54.0 reading and indicating an outright contraction in service sector employment.
  • The ISM Manufacturing PMI Employment component came in at 50.9, showing a nearly 5% decline of its own from last month’s 56.3 print.
  • The ADP Employment report showed 247K net new jobs, well below expectations and a notable decline from last month’s upwardly-revised 479K reading.
  • Finally, the 4-week moving average of initial unemployment claims rose to 188K, up from last month’s historically low 178K reading.

As a reminder, the state of the US labor market remains more uncertain and volatile than usual as it emerges from the unprecedented disruption of the COVID pandemic. That said, weighing the data and our internal models, the leading indicators point to slightly below-expectation reading in this month’s NFP report, with headline job growth potentially coming in somewhere in the 300-400K range, albeit with a bigger band of uncertainty than ever given the current global backdrop.

Regardless, the month-to-month fluctuations in this report are notoriously difficult to predict, so we wouldn’t put too much stock into any forecasts (including ours). As always, the other aspects of the release, prominently including the closely-watched average hourly earnings figure which came in at 0.4% m/m in the most recent NFP report.

Potential NFP market reaction

 

Wages < 0.3% m/m

Wages 0.3-0.5% m/m

Wages > 0.5% m/m

< 300K jobs

Strongly Bearish USD

Slightly Bearish USD

Neutral USD

300K-500K jobs

Bearish USD

Slightly Bearish USD

Slightly Bullish USD

> 500K jobs

Bearish USD

Neutral USD

Bullish USD

 

The US dollar index rallied to test nearly 20-year highs in the 103.00 area over the last month, though the more-cautious-than-expected comments from Fed Chairman Powell has stalled the uptrend so far this week. From a macro level, there’s a case for more profit-taking heading into the weekend after an impressive rally, so it may take a particularly strong NFP report to push the greenback to new highs.

As for potential trade setups, readers may want to consider USD/JPY buy opportunities on a strong NFP report. The pair has spent the last week in a controlled pullback (possible bullish flag pattern) and the medium-term momentum still remains firmly in bulls’ favor.

On the other hand, a soft jobs report could present a buy opportunity in AUD/USD. The commodity currency complex has generally held up well against the greenback, and with the Aussie showing signs of forming a “higher low” in the mid-0.7000s, the pair could extend its gains toward 0.7300 if traders opt to take profits on the (US) dollar ahead of the weekend.

Related tags: NFP Employment Trade Ideas Fed Forex

Latest market news

Gold, DAX :Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:34 AM
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY analysis: Asian Open - 01/09/23
Yesterday 11:55 PM
Nasdaq and the dollar lead markets after stronger economic data
Yesterday 05:42 PM
NFP Preview: EUR/USD Slips as Traders Eye Slowest Job Growth in 2.5 Years
Yesterday 02:18 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks rise despite inflation & spending rising
Yesterday 01:02 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 31, 2023
Yesterday 12:52 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

jobs_02
NFP Preview: EUR/USD Slips as Traders Eye Slowest Job Growth in 2.5 Years
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
Yesterday 02:18 PM
    united_states_03
    PCE inflation, NFP and ISM manufacturing in focus: The Week Ahead – 25/08/2023
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    August 26, 2023 11:13 PM
      Close-up of market chart
      USD/CAD outlook: Jobs and inflation in focus
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      August 4, 2023 11:34 AM
        jobs_04
        Dollar analysis: Gold and EUR/USD outlook in focus - Nonfarm Payrolls Preview
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        August 3, 2023 03:24 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.