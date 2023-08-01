Nikkei 225 stands out again in weak global equity markets

Equity markets were weaker this morning at the start of August trading in what is typically a quiet month. The implications of the Bank of Japan’s change in its quantitative easing policy is still being digested, with the Nikkei 225 again one of the few bright spots. The dollar was modestly stronger. Bonds fell. Commodity market saw profit-taking. Today’s weaker job openings data is a move in the right direction – slowly bringing openings into balance with job seekers – but still leaves close to 1.5 job openings for every person looking for a job, supporting ongoing wage inflation.

Bottom-line: Risk-off.

TODAY’S MAJOR NEWS

Some crypto tokens might be illegal security offerings

Crypto stocks fell this morning after US judge Jed Rakoff, in the Southern District of New York, ruled that digital currencies can be considered securities when sold to the public, backing the Securities and Exchange Commission’s view (SEC). The SEC has argued that certain cryptocurrencies which are securities in several lawsuits against major industry players, including the largest crypto exchange. Coinbase, a leading exchange, was down 9% in morning trade. Market leading tokens Bitcoin and Ethereum initially fell on the news, but bounced back to be unchanged on the day. Expect this legal back-and-forth to continue for some time, but in the end it could be very negative for crypto assets if the SEC prevails.

China unveils stimulus plan, short on details

China unveiled an extensive plan designed to boost consumption, as it tries to shift to a consumption-based economy, away from an export focused economy. However, it was short on details and at this stage seems largely aspirational. The plan included nothing that would restore confidence in the jobs market or the related income questions. However, China did work a deal with Argentina, offering to provide the dollars needed to make its dollar-denominated debt payments if Argentina would pay it back in yuan, further expanding the number of countries doing business with it in yuan.

Fewer job openings, but labor market still tight

Today's Job Openings and Labor Turnover Survey (JOLTS) program report showed 9.582 million job openings posted on June 30, slightly below expectations, down from 9.616 million last month

Construction spending buoyed by housing starts

Construction spending in June was up 3.5% year-on-year, above the 2.6% annualized growth rate seen in May

Construction spending increased 0.5% month-on-month in June, supported by solid housing construction

Manufacturing continues to contract

The Purchasing Manager’s Index (PMI) manufacturing index for July came in at 49.0, continuing the trend of modest contraction

The ISM manufacturing index for July showed greater contraction with a 46.4 reading

TODAY’S MAJOR MARKETS

Equity markets

Stocks were weaker in morning trade, with the Russell 2000, Nasdaq and S&P 500 off by 0.5%, 0.3% and 0.2% respectively

Global markets were also lower overnight, with the FTSE 100 and DAX down by 0.4% and 1.7%, respectively, while the Nikkei 225 was up again, today 0.9%

The VIX, Wall Street’s fear index, rose to 13.9

Currencies and Bonds

The dollar index rose 0.4% against a basket of currencies, at 102.2

Sterling and Euro dollar cross rates were off by 0.5% and 0.1%, respectively, and the Yen fell again by 0.8%

Bonds fell, with yields on 2- and 10-year Treasuries rising to 4.92% and 4.05% respectively

Commodities

Crude oil prices saw profit taking, off 0.3% to $81.5 per barrel

Gold fell 1.3% to $1,982 per ounce, while silver fell 2.1% at $24.4 per ounce

Grain and oilseed markets were mixed to lower

Analysis by Arlan Suderman, Chief Commodities Economist: [email protected]

Market outlook by Paul Walton, Financial Writer: [email protected]

Analysis by Mike Castle and Matt Zeller, StoneX Analysts.

