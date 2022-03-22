NZDUSD under pressure as NZ Consumer confidence slumps to the lowest level since GFC

March 21, 2022 9:22 PM
7 views

 

"if we conclude that it is appropriate to move more aggressively by raising the federal funds rate by more than 25 basis points at a meeting or meetings, we will do so. And if we determine that we need to tighten beyond common measures of neutral and into a more restrictive stance, we will do that as well."

The Fed Chairs’ tone has become increasingly hawkish with each outing, and after a long slumber, the hawk within the Fed Chairman is rapidly increasing altitude.

Against this, earlier today, Westpac Consumer Confidence in New Zealand fell to 92.1 in the first quarter of 2022, down from 99.1 in the final quarter of 2021. Anything below 100 indicates “there are more New Zealanders who are pessimistic about the economic environment than there are those who are optimistic".

Today’s fall takes the indicator to the lowest level since the Global Financial Crisis in 2008 and comes on the back of higher mortgage rates and rapidly spiralling prices for  household goods, food, and fuel, all of which are eating into household budgets.

Todays slump in consumer confidence comes after evidence the housing market has started to slow and may raise questions about whether the RBNZ will need to raise interest rates as aggressively as the market has priced.

Following the softer consumer confidence data, the NZDUSD is trading marginally lower at .6876, after rejecting resistance yesterday at .6925 coming from the 200-day ma and March 7th high, which leaves a double top in place.

As such, while below .6925/35, a short-term bearish bias is in place, looking for the NZDSD to rotate lower towards support at .6800c. The stop loss on the bearish view would be a sustained break/close above .6925/35.

NZDUSD Daily Chart 22nd of March 2022

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of March 22nd, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

Related tags: NZD USD Forex Trading FOREX

Latest market news

Euro to Dollar Analysis: EUR/USD could suffer from rising oil prices - Forex Friday
Today 11:30 AM
GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:24 AM
Can US PMI surveys and employment reports sway bonds? The Week Ahead
Today 04:16 AM
Bonds bounce hard following bloodbath: did we just see the highs for yields this cycle?
Today 01:48 AM
AUD/USD rebounds as USD reversal gives sentiment a breather: Asian Open
Yesterday 11:16 PM
Bond yields fall back, Nasdaq rallies
Yesterday 05:20 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Close-up of market chart
AUD/USD, NZD/USD and WTI outlook - Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
July 18, 2023 12:00 PM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    NZD/USD analysis: The RBNZ’s latest 25bp hike could be their last
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 24, 2023 03:17 AM
      Research
      AUD/USD, NZD/USD analysis: RBNZ to deliver a hawkish hike?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 23, 2023 12:15 AM
        NZD/USD Rate Outlook Hinges on RBNZ Rate Decision
        By:
        David Song
        May 22, 2023 06:00 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.