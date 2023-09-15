Oil, USD/JPY Forecast: Two Trades to Watch

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 3:48 AM
0 views
Oil extraction
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

Oil rises above $90 after upbeat Chinese data & more stimulus

  • China retail sales & industrial output beat forecasts
  • China sees record refining rates
  • Oil is still deeply overbought

Oil prices are on the rise, pushing above $90 a barrel overnight for the first time in 2023. Oil prices are set to book a weekly gain of around 3%, marking the third straight week of gains. Oil prices have risen just shy of 15% since the August 24 low and have risen 25% since the end of July. The latest leg higher comes following a round of stronger-than-expected data from China and reports of record oil consumption, and refining rates, supporting the view that oil demand in the world's second-largest economy will continue to rise.

China posted stronger-than-expected industrial output, and retail sales grew at the fastest rate since April adding to evidence that China's economy is stabilizing after a period of slower growth.

Data from the National Bureau showed the oil refinery process rose to a record 64.69 million tonnes, up almost 20% a year earlier.

Record China refining rates come as supply in the oil markets remains tight. Both Russia and Saudi Arabia extending voluntary supply cuts until the end of the year means that the oil market is likely to remain tight across the coming quarters.

Looking ahead, attention will be on the Baker Hughes rig count data as well as US consumer confidence.

The US dollar hovering around a 6-month high could limit the upside for oil, as it makes oil more expensive for buyers with other currencies.

Oil forecast – technical analysis

Oil has risen above $90 for the first time since November 2022 and trades above a steep rising trendline. However, the RSI is deep in overbought territory and has been overbought for much of September. Buyers should be wary of a pullback.

Should the price struggle to push much beyond 90.00, a pullback towards 85.00 could be on the cards.

Meanwhile, buyers will keep their eyes on resistance at 93.20, the November high.

oil FORECAST CHART

 

USD/JPY rises ahead of US consumer confidence

  • JPY slips in risk-on trade
  • US consumer confidence is expected to ease to 69.1 from 69.5
  • USD/JPY tests 2023 ceiling

USD/JPY Is rising for a fourth straight day, heading toward the 2023 high and recouping losses from Monday.

The boost to the yen at the start of the week after BoJ’s Governor Kazuo Ueda hinted towards the end of negative rates has worn off, and the yen has weakened back to a 10-month low. The risk on mood after upbeat Chinese data is keeping the safe haven yen out of favour.

The US dollar index is falling, but the US dollar is rising versus the yen as investors look ahead to U.S. consumer confidence data. A strong reading could be a positive signal for the US economic outlook and fuel expectations of higher consumer spending.

The data comes after US retail sales rose by more than expected in August, increasing by 0.6% MoM, and after producer prices (PPI) rose by the most since June 2022. However, core PPI was in line with estimates at 0.2%.

Recent upbeat data from the US has highlighted the resilience of the economy. The data didn't lift Federal Reserve rate hike expectations. However, it does support the Fed's view of high rates for longer.

Looking ahead to next week both the Federal Reserve and the BoJ are due to release interest rate decisions. Neither are expected to hike rates. However, any comments surrounding the future path of interest rates will be watched closely.

USD/JPY forecast -technical analysis

USD/JPY continues to trade in its ascending channel, guided higher by the 20 sma. The price continues to test resistance at 147.80. The RSI supports further gains.

Buyers will look for a rise above 147.80 to extend gains to 148.00 round number and 148.80 the November high.

Failure to rise above 147.80 could see the price fall to the 20 sma at 146.65 before testing the weekly low at 145.90. A break below here brings145.00 the June high back into play.

usd/usd forecast chart

 

Related tags: Two Trades to Watch USD JPY Oil Trade Ideas

Latest market news

FOMC, BOE, BOJ meetings, CPIs and flash PMIs: The Week Ahead – 15/09/2023
Today 04:54 AM
USD/CNH, AUD/JPY: China ‘data dump’ relieves pressure on yuan, Australian dollar
Today 02:42 AM
GBP/USD, GBP/AUD: British pound breaking down on multiple fronts
Yesterday 11:47 PM
EUR/USD headed for 105? WTI crude oil hits YTD high: Asian Open
Yesterday 10:41 PM
Gold Prices Test Key Support as USD Strength Drives to Fresh Highs
Yesterday 07:37 PM
Gold outlook: Metal turns positive after ECB’s dovish hike
Yesterday 04:43 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

DAX, GBP/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 07:18 AM
    united_kingdom_05
    GBP/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    September 13, 2023 07:30 AM
      Multiple pound notes £5, £20 and £50 Pound Sterling
      GBP/USD, EUR/USD Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      September 12, 2023 07:36 AM
        Close-up of market chart
        USD/JPY, DAX Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        September 11, 2023 07:35 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.