PayPal Q3 preview: where next for PayPal stock?

Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Senior Financial Writer
November 2, 2022 4:30 AM
29 views
High rise buildings
Rebecca Cattlin
By :  ,  Senior Financial Writer

In spite of pressure from declining consumer spending, PayPal is expected to produce positive earnings this Q3, fuelling optimism about its long-term prospects.

When will PayPal release Q3 earnings?

PayPal is scheduled to release Q3 earnings on November 3. There will be an Earnings Call at 14:30 Pacific Time, which is 21:30 GMT.

 

PayPal Q3 earnings consensus

PayPal is projected to achieve Q3 revenue of $6.8 billion, an increase of 10% year on year (YoY) at the current spot rate – and 12% on a currency-neutral basis. With adjusted diluted EPS expected in the range of 94-96 cents per share. At the upper end of 96 cents, that’s still down 14% YoY.

Adjusted operating income is predicted to come in at $1.3 billion, down 7.7% from Q3 2021.

 

PayPal Q3 earnings preview

Despite coming off of a positive Q2, when it raised its full-year adjusted EPS guidance, PayPal (PYPL) is still down 57% since the beginning of the year. That comes as PayPal has been struggling to return to normal after Covid caused a slowdown in services, and supply chain disruptions.

So, it seems difficult to get excited about the stock, but the company is expected to deliver some positive earnings and another profitable quarter. This quarter we’ve seen strong efforts to monetise the rest of PayPal’s portfolio, including a deal with Amazon to offer Venmo services, and growth in the company’s buy-now-pay-later (BNPL) solution.

Some of the more important figures to watch will be total payment volume (TPV), active customers and payment transactions per active account, as they give insights into the company’s growth.

  • TPV is expected to come in at $343.2 billion, up 10.76%, most of which comes from the US market – which makes up 54% of revenue
  • Active accounts are expected to be up 443 million, which would indicate a 4.14% growth from Q3 2021. Although new active accounts are estimated to only come in at 3.89 million, which would be down 70% YoY. It’s worth noting here that PayPal is currently purging
  • Transactions per active user are forecast to be up 13% to 50 million

PayPal’s profitability, and current FY guidance, is reliant on its cost-control measures. The company has said it’s looking to incorporate $900 million of savings across transactional and non-transactional expenses. However, analyst predict that Q3 will see a rise in total operating expenses by 15% - with transactional expenses alone up by 68%.

There are also concerns that PayPal’s FY guidance could also be impacted by the reduction in consumer spending as fears of a recession grow – although Visa and Mastercard have reported recently that they haven’t felt the impact of this yet.

Still, now’s the time to keep an eye on PayPal’s FY guidance. Currently, the company expects to see revenues of $27.85 billion and GAAP EPS is expected to be between $1.52 and $1.62. PayPal also predicts it will see TPV of around $1.4 trillion with approximately 10 million Net New Actives (NNAs) added for FY22.

 

Where next for PayPal stock?

PayPal shares have found higher ground since hitting a five-year low back in July, but the trendline marking the series of lower-highs that can be traced back to February remains in play and continues to prevent the stock gaining further ground.

The stock needs to break above the trendline, which is currently roughly aligned with the 50-day moving average, to install confidence that it can move higher. This would allow it to recapture the 200-day moving average at $96.55 before the August peak of $103 comes back onto the radar. From here, a larger move could be on the cards toward the peak it hit before being derailed by the pandemic, in-line with the April-high.

The 49 brokers that cover PayPal believe the selloff this year has been overdone considering the average target price of $119.88 implies there is 44% potential upside from current levels.

The stock appears to have found some support around the $82 mark, in-line with the pandemic-induced low seen in March 2020, although it has temporarily dropped below here on occasion to suggest it won’t take much for it to fail. Any renewed pressure that pushes it below here would open the door back to the five-year low of $68.50.

PayPal share price chart Q3 earnings

How to trade PayPal stock

You can trade PayPal shares with FOREX.com in just four easy steps:

  1. Open a FOREX.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for ‘PYPL’ in our award-winning platform
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels
  4. Place the trade

Or you can try out your trading strategy risk-free by signing up for our demo trading account.

Related tags: Paypal Earnings season US earnings Stocks Trade Ideas

Latest market news

Chinese equity markets and yuan hold firm on no change in rates
Today 11:39 AM
DAX analysis: Stocks resume lower as macro concerns linger
Today 11:25 AM
S&P 500 forecast: Where next for Costco stock ahead of Q4 earnings?
Today 08:30 AM
EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:28 AM
AUD/JPY: A proxy trade on China’s outlook that does not involve USD
Today 03:15 AM
AUD/USD, S&P 500, VIX analysis: Commitment of traders report (COT)
Today 01:18 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
PayPal earnings preview: Where next for PYPL stock?
By:
Matt Weller CFA, CMT
July 29, 2022 04:04 PM
    China flag
    Chinese equity markets and yuan hold firm on no change in rates
    By:
    Paul Walton
    Today 11:39 AM
      Downtrend arrow
      DAX analysis: Stocks resume lower as macro concerns linger
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      Today 11:25 AM
        amazon_02
        S&P 500 forecast: Where next for Costco stock ahead of Q4 earnings?
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Today 08:30 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.