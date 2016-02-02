Post RBA pop and drop leaves AUD USD in a precarious spot

Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research
February 2, 2016 8:50 AM
1 views
Matt Weller
By :  ,  Head of Market Research

The market’s focus will be ping-ponging between major macroeconomic developments all around the world this week, and last night’s hotspot was clearly Australia, where the central bank met to discuss interest rates and monetary policy. As widely expected, the RBA left interest rates unchanged at 2.0%, leading to an kneejerk 25-pip spike in AUD/USD, but that move faded as the accompanying statement showed that the bank maintained (and perhaps even strengthened) it dovish tilt.

In a nod to the negative impact of 2016’s global market turmoil, the statement proclaimed, "Over the period ahead, new information should allow the Board to judge whether the recent improvement in labour market conditions is continuing and whether the recent financial turbulence portends weaker global and domestic demand. Continued low inflation may provide scope for easier policy, should that be appropriate to lend support to demand."

While the job market Down Under has been strong of late, RBA policymakers are no doubt aware that employment is a typically seen as a lagging indicator, meaning that the full brunt of falling commodity prices and slowing growth in China may not have hit Australia’s labor market yet. If commodity prices remain subdued or fall further in the coming months, the central bank will have no choice but to cut interest rates further this year.

Technical view: AUD/USD

After the brief pop to .7130, AUD/USD has fallen nearly 100 pips back to the mid-.7000s and currently sits at a critical technical crossroads. Last month’s inverted head-and-shoulders remains intact, barely, as long as the unit holds above both the trend line connecting the head to the right shoulder at .7040 and neckline support at .7050, but the odds may now be shifting in favor of a failed pattern.

To wit, the pair was unable to clear its 300-period (50-day) MA on the 4hr chart, suggesting that the medium-term trend still favors the bears. Meanwhile, the secondary indicators are also rolling over: the 4hr MACD has been trending lower since the start of the week, while the RSI indicator has already broken below its own bullish trend line. If support in the .7040-50 zone gives way, a quick drop to the psychologically-significant .7000 level is likely, potentially followed by a retest of the January lows under .6900 in time. Only a conclusive move above this week’s highs and the 50-day MA near .7150 would shift the bias back in favor of the bulls at this point.

Source: FOREX.com

For more intraday analysis and market updates, follow us on twitter (@MWellerFX and @FOREXcom)

Related tags: AUD/USD RBA MACD Technical Analysis Fundamental Analysis Matt Weller Forex

Latest market news

Traders look for rate cuts, Tech stocks rally
Today 06:51 PM
Nasdaq 100 Analysis: NDX Bounces Back Ahead of MSFT and GOOGL Earnings
Today 05:03 PM
Copper, USD/CNH and AUD/USD outlook boost by China stimulus – Technical Tuesday
Today 04:22 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Where next for Meta stock ahead of Q2 earnings?
Today 01:28 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Futures edge higher ahead of Alphabet & Microsoft earnings
Today 01:12 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – July 25, 2023
Today 11:39 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Uptrend
Copper, USD/CNH and AUD/USD outlook boost by China stimulus – Technical Tuesday
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 04:22 PM
    Research
    AUD/USD, AUD/JPY Analysis: Jobs data keeps hawkish pressure on the RBA
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    July 20, 2023 02:54 AM
      Close-up of market chart
      AUD/USD, NZD/USD and WTI outlook - Technical Tuesday
      By:
      Fawad Razaqzada
      July 18, 2023 12:00 PM
        Research
        AUD/USD pulls back ahead of RBA minutes: Asian Open - 18th July 2023
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        July 17, 2023 10:09 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.