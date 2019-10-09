Pound Volatile With Brexit Rumour Mill In Overdrive

On the other side of the equation expectations are low for the 13th round of US - Sino trade talk as actions from both sides suggest any truce could be a way off. The FOMC minutes are due later today, however we expect them to play second fiddle to trade talk headlines.

Levels to watch GDP/USD

Despite today’s spike, the pair trades below its 50, 100 and 200 SMA, with bearish momentum. Support can be seen at $1.22 prior to $1.2155. A break through here could see the pair drop towards $1.21.

On the upside, resistance can found at $1.2270, $1.2345 before $1.2390.



