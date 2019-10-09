Pound Volatile With Brexit Rumour Mill In Overdrive

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
October 9, 2019 6:27 AM
0 views
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
After a frantic 24 hours the pound volatility remains high. With the Brexit rumour mill in overdrive, the pound plummeted to monthly lows versus the euro and the dollar, on rumours that Brexit talks were on the verge on collapse. Today the pound is rebounded versus the weaker dollar but has failed to hold onto those early gains. the Times reported 

Sterling spiked after the Times reported that the EU are willing to put a time limit on the Irish backstop. However, the spike was short lived after the DUP rejected the concession
Whilst Boris has been playing the blame game with the EU, the PM has made plans to meet with Irish PM Leo Varadkar at the end of the week. This is looking like a last-ditch attempt and is keeping the pound around $1.22 after yesterday’s very public spat with the EU.

Pound traders assuming an extension?
With three weeks to go until Brexit, the pound is hovering around $1.2200. At these levels there is a sense that Brexit is not going to happen, at lest not yet, regardless of Boris Johnson’s do or die rhetoric. According to Bloomberg a gauge for UK currency market sentiment for the next week is at the highest level for four months – is this because traders are assuming Boris Johnson will be forced to seek an extension?
Pound trades will continue to jump from headline to headline.

Trade & Fed for the dollar
On the other side of the equation expectations are low for the 13th round of US - Sino trade talk as actions from both sides suggest any truce could be a way off. The FOMC minutes are due later today, however we expect them to play second fiddle to trade talk headlines.

Levels to watch GDP/USD
Despite today’s spike, the pair trades below its 50, 100 and 200 SMA, with bearish momentum. Support can be seen at $1.22 prior to $1.2155. A break through here could see the pair drop towards $1.21.
On the upside, resistance can found at $1.2270, $1.2345 before $1.2390.

Related tags: Brexit GBP Forex

Latest market news

EUR/USD, Oil Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 07:31 AM
AUD/JPY prints swing high ahead of BOJ: Asian Open Date – 27th July 2023
Yesterday 11:18 PM
Traders hope for rate cuts, Nasdaq tops out?
Yesterday 07:08 PM
Fed Meeting Instant Analysis: USD/JPY Slips as Fed Flips Fully Data Dependent
Yesterday 07:04 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Caution ahead of the Fed & after mixed tech earnings
Yesterday 01:06 PM
Euro to US dollar analysis: EUR/USD in focus with FOMC, ECB rate decisions looming
Yesterday 12:37 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Close-up of bank notes in different currencies
Currency pair of the week: EUR/USD
By:
December 28, 2020 08:37 AM
    UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
    Two trades to watch: FTSE, GBP/USD ahead of expected Brexit trade deal
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    December 24, 2020 01:59 AM
      UK Union Jack Flag alongside some European Union flags
      Brexit deal could be reached by Christmas: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP
      By:
      December 23, 2020 01:29 PM
        Currency exchange rate board of multiple currencies
        Hello volatility my old friend: GBP/USD, EUR/GBP,USD/CHF
        By:
        December 21, 2020 02:26 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.