PPI stronger than expected with revision. DXY, EUR/USD

January 13, 2022 11:27 AM
One day after the US released CPI (see recap here),  the Producer Price Index (PPI) was released.  The data showed that PPI increased by 9.7% YoY in December vs 9.8% expected.  However, the November print was revised up from 9.6% YoY to 9.8% YoY, an increase of 0.2%.  This makes the December print stronger than it seems on the surface (which is a slight miss).  In addition, the Core PPI print, which excludes food and energy, was 8.3% YoY vs an expectation of 8%.  As with the headline print, the core PPI for November was also revised higher from 7.7% YoY to 7.9% YoY , an increase of 0.2%.  This, again, makes the December print stronger than first at glance.   

After yesterday’s 7% print handle in headline CPI, the US Dollar sold off and EUR/USD went bid.  The US Dollar Index had the largest one day sell-off since November.  This could continue today, however watch for a pause as price reaches strong support and resistance levels. 

The DXY has broken below the bottom trendline of the long-term channel (green) that the index had been in since May 2021 and is testing the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the lows of October 28th, 2021 to the highs of November 24th, 2021, near 94.66.  There is also horizontal support in this area from previous highs at 94.62.  If the DXY fails to hold the support, there is additional minor horizontal support at 94.30.  Below there, price can fall to the long-term horizontal support, the October 28th, 2021 lows, and the 200 Day Moving Average between 93.11 and 93.35.  If the DXY holds current levels, watch for an initial bounce back to the broken channel trendline near 94.95.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

EUR/USD provides a similar, but opposite picture.  The pair moved higher yesterday, crossing above the top trendline of the channel it has been in since May 2021.  However, unlike the DXY, EUR/USD had broken out of a rising triangle pattern as well.  The target for the breakout of the rising triangle is near 1.1555.  To get  to target, the pair must break through strong resistance at long-term horizontal resistance and the 61.8% Fibonacci retracement from the highs of October 28th, 2021 to the lows of November 24th, 2021, near 1.1490.  Above there is minor horizontal resistance at 1.1525 and then the target near 1.1555.  If the EUR/USD resistance holds, watch for a pullback to the broken channel trendline near 1.1477.

Source: Tradingview, Stone X

   

December CPI and PPI both came in hotter than expected, yet the US Dollar moved lower after the releases.  How much more room to EUR/USD and the DXY have to run?  Watch near term support in the DXY and resistance in EUR/USD to find out!

  



          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.