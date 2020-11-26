Quiet trade expected on Thanksgiving

The FTSE is managing to advance even after a stark warning from the Chancellor yesterday that the UK will borrow £400 billion this year to support the UK economy through the covid crisis. Whilst the OBR forecast an -11.3% contraction of the UK economy. The OBR also warned that failure to secure a Brexit deal will see a further 2% shaved off UK economic output.

Government’s tier breakdown in focus

Today the British government will lay out the covid restrictions for each local authority in England for when the economy reopens next week. How strict the rules are, particularly in the large cities will determine how quickly the UK economy will be able to bounce back from the latest national lockdown.

FTSE Chart



