RBA hike rates by 25bp, more hikes to follow

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By:  ,  Market Analyst
December 5, 2022 11:25 PM
41 views
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By:  ,  Market Analyst

Summary of the RBA’s December statement:

  • The RBA raised rates by 25bp from 2.85% to 3.1%
  • Inflation in Australia is too high
  • A further increase in inflation is expected over the months ahead
  • Medium-term inflation expectations remain well anchored, and it is important that this remains the case
  • Economic growth is expected to moderate as the global economy slows
  • The labour market remains very tight
  • There has been a substantial cumulative increase in interest rates since May
  • Policy operates with a lag and the full effect hikes are yet to be felt in mortgage payments
  • Household spending is expected to slow over the period ahead
  • The board expects to increase interest rates further over the period ahead
  • It is closely monitoring the global economy, household spending and wage and price-setting behaviour.

 

20221206rbarates

 

The RBA hiked their overnight cash rate by the 25bp, taking the OCR to 3.1% - its highest level since 2012. It is their eighth hike in as many meetings, which has seen the rate rise from a record low of 0.1% and rise by 300bp.

 

On one hand, a case for a pause has been building as some of the RBA’s own measures of inflation expectations have turned lower, and the monthly inflation print suggests CPI may have peaked at 7.4% y/y. Yet the statement doesn’t suggest we’re any closer to one – barring the fact that they do not meet again until February. And with the RBA expecting inflation to continue higher and household spending remaining strong as ever, then the RBA may well hike by another 25bp in February and March before reassessing.

 

 

 

Household spending remains robust

Australian household spending rose 20.7% y/y in October, which includes a 34.2% y/y rise for services and 9.3% rise for goods. Transport and hotels, cafes and restaurants increased by around 40% with clothing and footwear rising over 32%. The RBA are keeping a close eye on household spending as it remains a key uncertainty for the central bank. But with strong numbers like this, it seems possible that the Australian economy can achieve a soft landing and allow the RBA to continue hiking in 25bp increments until people stop buying things or something breaks.

 

 

AUD/NZD 1-hour chart:

The AUD/NZD cross is now within its third month lower after we correctly anticipated a trend reversal above 1.1400. With RBNZ still expected to have a higher terminal rate than the RBA, its possible we could still see this pair move lower. Yet as today’s statement was not as dovish as I’d originally hoped (with no real mention of a pause), AUD/NZD looks oversold over the near-term and vulnerable to a countertrend move.

20221206audnzdFX

 

The 1-hour chart shows a false break of its previous swing low, a bullish engulfing candle has formed with a bullish divergence on the RSI (14). The bias is now for prices to retrace higher towards 1.0700, at which point we can reassess its potential to print a swing high or form a deeper retracement.

 

 

 

How to trade with FOREX.com

Follow these easy steps to start trading with FOREX.com today:

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

How to trade with City Index

You can trade with City Index by following these four easy steps:

  1. Open an account, or log in if you’re already a customer 

    Open an account in the UK
    Open an account in Australia
    Open an account in Singapore

  2. Search for the market you want to trade in our award-winning platform 
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels 
  4. Place the trade
Related tags: Trade Ideas AUD NZD Forex RBA

Latest market news

Oil and the dollar strengthen on jobs data, Nasdaq dips
Today 04:30 PM
Earnings This Week: GameStop, C3.ai and UK housebuilders
Today 04:13 PM
IPO outlook: Can Arm and Instacart revive the IPO market?
Today 02:04 PM
Nasdaq100 forecast: Stocks rise after a Goldilocks jobs report
Today 01:12 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 1, 2023
Today 12:49 PM
Gold, DAX: Forecast Two Trades to Watch
Today 06:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

channel_03-LONC02G510KMD6R
Earnings This Week: GameStop, C3.ai and UK housebuilders
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 04:13 PM
    dow_jones_10
    IPO outlook: Can Arm and Instacart revive the IPO market?
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Today 02:04 PM
      stocks_09
      Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 1, 2023
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 12:49 PM
        gold_06
        Gold, DAX: Forecast Two Trades to Watch
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        Today 06:30 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.