RBNZ Expected To Cut Rates Yet Their Degree Of Dovishness Is Key

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 11, 2019 9:33 PM
3 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

RBNZ Expected To Cut Rates, Yet Their Degree Of Dovishness Is Key | NZD/USD, NZD/CAD

Whilst RBNZ are expected to cut rates again tomorrow, it remains unclear how dovish the statement may be, given the mixture of weak economic data of late alongside a lower currency and improved US-China trade sentiment.

 

Chart comparing NZD against USD over 5 day relative performance. Published in Nov 2019 by FOREX.com

According to a Reuters, 80% economists polled expect RBNZ to cut rates by 25 bps tomorrow. This would place their rates at 0.75% and on par with RBA, who are also at record low rates. Money markets are also pricing in a cut, with the 1-month OIS suggesting a 72.2% chance of a cut.  

With a 25-bps cut so widely expected, we’d likely need a dovish cut to sustain further downside on the Kiwi. Domestic data could warrant a cut given its underperformed relative to expectations over recent weeks (according to the CESI index). Most notably, unemployment unexpectedly rose, business sentiment remains weak and inflation expectations fell to their lowest level since Q4 2016 today.

Given their ability to move fast and exceed market consensus, the potential for negative rates and / or QE further down the road, then we should be on guard for some form of a surprise tomorrow given their ability to do so in the past. There’s certainly no harm in being over prepared!

That said, there’s also a case to be made that an aggressively dovish cut may now be less likely.

  • Trade relations between US and China have continued to thaw with the potential for a phase 1 trade deal on the horizon later this year. Given trade concerns are a key concern to New Zealand’s economy, it may be harder to justify an aggressive stance tomorrow
  • TWI (Trade weighted index) has fallen -3.9% to 70.1c since their monetary policy report in August, where they stated “The New Zealand dollar TWI is assumed to remain around 73 over the projection period”. Adrian Ore has described a falling NZD as “well behaved” in the past and we suspect he’ll be pleased with its performance since August.


Market chart analysis of the NZD against the USD. Published in Nov 2019 by FOREX.com

NZD/USD: The USD has seen a strong rebound from support, although yesterday’s bearish inside day on DXY suggests momentum could be waning. In turn, this has allowed NZD/USD to produce a 2-bar reversal above 0.6320 which leaves potential for a move higher over the near-term.

The degree to how high it can bounce is likely down to RBNZ tomorrow.

  • If RBNZ hold rates it could catch many off guard and is likely the most bullish scenario for NZD pairs.
  • If they cut (as expected) yet refrain from being overly dovish, then it could print a minor rebound.
  • A dovish cut could see it break below 0.6320.


Market chart showing a downwards trend in NZD and CAD. Published in Nov 2019 by FOREX.com

NZD/CAD: The commodity FX cross also shows potential for a rebound, yet it remains within an established bearish channel and of course Canada’s interest rates are at a premium over New Zealand’s, meaning any upside move it likely to face headwinds due to the differentials.

 

Related analysis:
GBP/AUD and GBP/NZD Breaking Out on Brexit Headlines
Rising Unemployment Weighs on NZD | NZD/USD, NZD/JPY, AUD/JPY


Related tags: New Zealand Forex

Latest market news

USD/JPY: playing the range as BOJ invention threat counteracts fundamentals
Today 04:38 AM
Bonds could trump data next week if yields keep surging: The Week Ahead
Today 04:07 AM
Nasdaq, Nikkei, ASX: Breaking down as the ‘bondcano’ erupts
Today 02:10 AM
USD/JPY falters around 148 ahead of CPI and BOJ: Asian Open 22/09/2023
Yesterday 11:07 PM
USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, GBP/JPY: Pullbacks Ahead of the BoJ
Yesterday 07:21 PM
Nasdaq tumbles on higher bond yields
Yesterday 07:05 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
The RBNZ hold rates, AUD/USD breaks out ahead of US CPI
By:
Matt Simpson
July 12, 2023 03:14 AM
    Graphic of trading data chart
    NZD/USD analysis: The RBNZ’s latest 25bp hike could be their last
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    May 24, 2023 03:17 AM
      Research
      AUD/USD, NZD/USD analysis: RBNZ to deliver a hawkish hike?
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      May 23, 2023 12:15 AM
        Research
        NZD/USD, AUD/NZD outlook: NZD pairs track headline inflation lower
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        April 20, 2023 12:30 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.