Richemont 1H earnings beat market expectations

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
November 6, 2020 4:24 AM
2 views
Graphic of trading data chart
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
Richemont, a luxury goods holding company, posted 1H net profit sank 82% on year to 159 million euros and operating profit declined 61% to 452 million euros on revenue of 5.48 billion euros, down 26% (-25% at constant exchange rates). Richemont 1H figures beat market expectations. In addition, the luxury group announced a collaboration between the online sales platform Farfetch and Alibaba in China.

From a chartist’s point of view, the stock price escaped from its lateral consolidation move thanks to a bullish gap opened this morning. However, prices remain capped by a declining trend line in place since 2018 highs. A price pullback cannot be ruled out towards the new support threshold at 63.4CHF before prices resume their up trend. A break above 72.3CHF would validate a bullish signal and would call for a recovery towards 82.1CHF and 89.5CHF. Alternatively, a push below 63.4CHF would open a path to see the key horizontal support at 56.2CHF.

Source: GAIN Capital, TradingView


Related tags: Equities Coronavirus

Latest market news

AUD/USD to defy bearish breakout traders once more? Asian Open
Yesterday 11:28 PM
Nasdaq and Banks lead sell-off, Dollar strengthens
Yesterday 05:14 PM
Alibaba Q1 earnings preview: Where next for BABA stock?
Yesterday 03:56 PM
EUR/USD analysis, USD/CAD and GOLD outlook - Technical Tuesday
Yesterday 03:29 PM
StoneX Bullion Report
Yesterday 12:16 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 8, 2023
Yesterday 12:07 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB

Economic Calendar

Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Research
Alibaba Q1 earnings preview: Where next for BABA stock?
By:
Joshua Warner
Yesterday 03:56 PM
    Research
    Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – August 8, 2023
    By:
    Joshua Warner
    Yesterday 12:07 PM
      Research
      Dow Jones forecast: How will Disney earnings impact DIS stock?
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Yesterday 09:54 AM
        Research
        FTSE 100 analysis: Glencore shares drop despite additional returns – Top UK stocks
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 07:09 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.