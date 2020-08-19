Rio Tinto's Kennecott mine in Utah has experienced delays to the restart of the smelter, As a result, Rio Tinto group production guidance for refined copper in 2020 is now 135 to 175 kt (previously 165 to 205 kt).
From a technical point of view, the stock remains supported by a rising trend line drawn since Mid-March and trades above a former resistance area at 4490. Abobe 4400, a new up leg would be anticipated towards horizontal resistance at 4970 and then 5460 (Fibonacci tartget) at 5460.
Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital
