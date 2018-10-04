Rising yields could undermine stocks and reignite EM currency crisis

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
October 4, 2018 6:56 AM
0 views
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

The biggest story in the markets right now is that benchmark government bonds are getting absolutely hammered, lifting yields across the developed economies. In essence, it is the unwinding of the massive bond buying programmes from major central banks, led by the US where the Federal Reserve is already on a hiking cycle. But we are also seeing bonds fall and yields rise in Europe, with German 10-year bund, for example, hitting its best level since May. In the UK, Gilts are on the rise too and the 10-year has now reached 1.531, its highest level since May 22.

Clearly market participants are growing optimistic about the health of the global economy and therefore expect monetary conditions to tighten further. The ECB has already started to taper its bond buying programme and plans to end it in December, before raising interest rates at some point in 2019 - probably after the summer. In the UK, the Bank of England has already raised rates from the post financial crisis record lows and is expected to tighten its belt further in the upcoming months, especially if there is a breakthrough in Brexit stablemate. Elsewhere, the Bank of Canada is set to hike rates again at its next meeting owing to improving conditions there and after they reached a new trade deal with the US and Mexico.

The rally in bond yields, if sustained, could have major implications on financial markets going forward. It was during all those years post the financial crisis when they were falling which led to investors flocking to the higher-yielding stock markets in the first place. Now that bond yields are rising, this is eroding the attractiveness of equities on a relative basis. Thus, we could see funds flowing out of equities, leading to a correction for major global indices.

In the US, the three major indices - S&P 500, Dow Jones and Nasdaq - have all been trading near record highs this week. However, the small-cap index, the Russel 2000, has been going the opposite direction. In part, the divergence could be due to the rising yields and the dollar, making the large caps more attractive as they make a bulk of their earnings abroad. So when the earnings are converted back to the dollars, their results will appear better than would otherwise be the case. Also, higher yields are seen as being positive for banking stocks. But this can’t go on for too long, and once sentiment turns negative, even the large caps, including banks, could drop. With the latest reporting season set to start next week, things could get really interesting for stocks.

Meanwhile the rising yields in developed economies could potentially re-ignite the emerging market currency crisis. This is an additional risk factor for equities that needs to be taken into account.

But so far the US stock markets in particular have been very resilient to rising yields. It could be that investors are warming to signs of improving economy and they therefore think this is positive for company profits. Even so, valuations are extremely stretched in the US and a so correction may be looming anyway.  


Source: TradingView.com and FOREX.com. Please note, this product is not available to US clients


Related tags: Bonds Stocks Yields Forex

Latest market news

Dow Jones Forecast: Stocks slip with bonds in focus after jobs data
Today 01:08 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 5, 2023
Today 12:46 PM
Q4 US Dollar Outlook: US Economic Exceptionalism to End?
Today 12:06 PM
Gold analysis: Metal poised for oversold bounce
Today 11:18 AM
Oil, DAX Forecast: Two Trades to Watch
Today 07:27 AM
EUR/USD claws its way up from its lows: European open – 05/10/2023
Today 04:37 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Uptrend
S&P 500, Nikkei 225 analysis: Can someone let the dead cat bounce out?
By:
Matt Simpson
Today 01:48 AM
    Research
    Major sell-off in Oil, Nasdaq rallies as bond yields fall
    By:
    Paul Walton
    Yesterday 04:41 PM
      Research
      Rising bond yields boost the dollar
      By:
      Paul Walton
      October 3, 2023 05:11 PM
        Brazil Flag
        USDBRL should reflect data for the US economy, and economic agenda in the Brazilian Congress
        By:
        Paul Walton
        October 3, 2023 11:40 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.