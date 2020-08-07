Rolls-Royce is losing ground this morning after the Financial Times reported that activist shareholder ValueAct has sold its remaining stake into the company.
From a chartist point of view, the stock trades in a congestion area between the 294 resistance and the 212 support. The daily 50 day MA is negatively oriented above prices while the daily RSI stands below 50. A break below the support at 212 would call for further decline towards 2008 bottom at 186.
Source : TradingVIEW, Gain Capital
Latest market news
October 6, 2023 06:32 PM
October 6, 2023 03:25 PM
October 6, 2023 02:55 PM
October 6, 2023 01:41 PM
Live Trading Webinars
Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Latest articles
October 6, 2023 12:44 PM
October 5, 2023 12:46 PM