Seventh round of negotiations on Brexit

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By:  
August 18, 2020 1:44 AM
0 views
UK Union Jack Flag alongside European Union flag
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By:  
E.U. – U.K. Brexit talks are entering in a new round today that will last until Aug. 21. It is reported that the British government is hopeful of a post-Brexit trade deal with European Union next month, as the two sides entered their seventh round of negotiations.

From a technical point of view, on a daily chart, GBP/USD remains on the upside, supported by its rising 50-day moving average (in blue). The daily RSI is well directed but is approaching its overbought area. Readers may therefore consider the potential for further advance above horizontal support at 1.2670. The nearest resistance would be set at horizontal resistance at 1.3205 and a second one would be set at set at 2019 top at 1.3515 in extension.

Source: TradingView, GAIN Capital


Related tags: Forex Forex GBP

Latest market news

Oil price rise continues, inflation fears spook Nasdaq
Today 06:49 PM
Nasdaq 100 outlook: Stocks slip as strong ISM data boosts rate hike speculation
Today 03:35 PM
FTSE 100 forecast: Top stocks to watch ahead of FTSE rebalance
Today 01:49 PM
S&P500 Forecast: Stocks slip on inflation worries ahead of ISM services PMI
Today 01:41 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – September 6, 2023
Today 12:16 PM
Euro to US Dollar analysis: EUR/USD set to lose 2023 gains
Today 11:30 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Euro to US Dollar analysis: EUR/USD set to lose 2023 gains
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
Today 11:30 AM
    Finger pointing on market chart data
    Dollar, EUR/USD, DAX, Nasdaq analysis – Technical Tuesday
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Yesterday 02:43 PM
      downtrend chart
      A guide to CFD trading strategies
      By:
      Rebecca Cattlin
      Yesterday 07:30 AM
        Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
        EUR/USD analysis: More weakness likely for single currency
        By:
        Fawad Razaqzada
        September 4, 2023 04:37 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.