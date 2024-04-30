Shellshocked USD/JPY holds ground, 6-day rally on AUD/USD: Asian Open

Despite the MOF's best attempts, USD/JPY is holding above 155 - a level traders are clearly watching. AUD/USD shows the potential to extend gains into 66c, but having risen for 6 days already then perhaps the upside potential it limited.

Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst
April 29, 2024 6:44 PM
Research
Matt Simpson financial analyst
By :  ,  Market Analyst

In case you missed the plethora of headlines, the Bank of Japan are suspected of having intervened in the currency markets to send the yen sharply higher on Monday. The initial 170-pip spike to 160 proved too much, and was enough to prompt the central authorities into action which saw USD/JPY plunge over 400 pips in less than an hour.

 

This quickly placed the Japanese yen to the top spot as the strongest FX major on Monday, with other currencies also rising against the US dollar. The dollar index handed back most of Friday’s PCE report gains, but with a potentially hawkish Fed meeting looming then I continue to suspect the pullback on the dollar could be limited.

 

  • The carnage was mostly contained within currency markets, with Wall Street indices and gold essentially flat, although US yields were slightly lower as investors sought the safety of bonds
  • AUD/USD rose for a sixth day, with 66c making the next likely resistance level
  • WTI crude oil was -1.5% lower on early reports of a ceasefire
  • Gold prices were essentially flat despite the mayhem, but found support above $2300 and formed an indecision day (spinning top candle)
  • The ASX 200 is on track to break a 5-month winning streak with a bearish engulfing month, with ‘sell in May go away’ seemingly arriving a month early

 

Get our exclusive guide to AUD/USD trading in Q2 2024

 

Economic events (times in AEST)

  • 09:30 – Japan’s job/application ratio
  • 09:50 – Japan’s industrial production
  • 11:00 – New Zealand business confidence
  • 11:30 – Australian housing credit
  • 11:30 – China PMIs (manufacturing, services, composite – NBS)
  • 11:45 – China manufacturing PMI (Caixin)
  • 12:00 – Singapore bank lending, unemployment
  • 19:00 – Eurozone inflation
  • 00:00 – US consumer confidence (Consumer Board)

 

 

 

USD/JPY technical analysis:

20240430usdjpy

The carnage across yen pairs saw USD/JPY formed a bearish outside day on Monday. Whilst such patterns can signify a bearish reversal, context should also be taken into account. As this candle was triggered by a likely intervention, the odds favour for volatility to remain contained and prices to remain within Monday’s range, and more likely the lower half. Add into the mix the looming Fed meeting then traders should brace for some fickle price action.

 

1-day implied volatility suggests a +/- 103-pip move in either direction, probably in fear of another intervention. But I suspect the BOJ will be satisfied with the response, ad that a 200pip rage today seems unlikely.

 

The 4-hour chart shows the importance of the 155 level, with one false break, four spikes towards it on Monday and one on Friday. Prices look like they want to di back below 156, and bulls may consider buying near-term dips towards 155.50 for some mean reversion towards 157. Whether bulls will want to remain long for ‘too long’ remains debatable, but if bullish momentum picks up I’d be suspicious of any moves too close to 158 -a level I suspect will cap as resistance heading onto the Fed’s interest rate decision.

 

 

AUD/USD technical analysis:

20240430audusd

In the AUD/USD weekly outlook report I outlined a bias for AUD/USD to retrace. Yet having climb for a sixth day, this theme is yet to play out. And until we see evidence of a trend reversal on the 1-hour chart, then upside risks remain over the near term.

 

The 1-hour chart shows that the moving averages are in bullish sequence and being used as dynamic support. A retracement to the 50-bar EMA (red) could appeal to bulls for a quick swing trade long. Take note that Monday’s high respected the weekly S1 pivot, which could be used again as a profit objective – along with the 66c handle.

 

 

 

View the full economic calendar

 

-- Written by Matt Simpson

Follow Matt on Twitter @cLeverEdge

 

Related tags: Asian Open Trade Ideas USD JPY AUD USD Forex

Latest market news

GBP/USD Pullback Pushes RSI Toward Oversold Territory
Yesterday 06:50 PM
Japanese Yen Short-term Outlook: USD/JPY Bulls Tested Ahead of Trump
Yesterday 06:06 PM
King Dollar's Trump Rally: What Does it Mean for Macro?
Yesterday 03:00 PM
Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA set for strong weekly gains ahead of Trump's inauguration
Yesterday 02:38 PM
EUR/USD forecast: Forex Friday – January 17, 2025
Yesterday 12:00 PM
USDJPY, Nasdaq Analysis: Bull Trends in Question
Yesterday 10:00 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

Downward trend
USD/JPY, AUD/JPY under pressure amid yen strength, dovish Fed
By:
Matt Simpson
January 16, 2025 11:15 PM
    Downward trend
    Bears awaken USD/JPY from its lull, Nikkei bulls eye bounce
    By:
    Matt Simpson
    January 15, 2025 10:26 PM
      Research
      USD/CNH stalls below 2023 high, China A50 rebounds from the 200 SMA
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      January 14, 2025 09:45 PM
        gold_05
        Gold’s gains appear dubious, and could sucker-punch bulls
        By:
        Matt Simpson
        January 8, 2025 11:57 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.