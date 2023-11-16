S&P technical analysis: Bears back in town or temporary respite?

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 both seem somewhat overbought following a rapid three-week surge. Wednesday's price action has raised the possibility of a short-term pullback. Despite this, it's essential to differentiate any potential short-term weakness from a bearish reversal, unless price action on the charts or a strong pushback from the Federal Reserve indicate otherwise.

Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
November 16, 2023 1:00 PM
Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
Fawad Razaqzada
By :  ,  Market Analyst
  • S&P 500 technical analysis: Doji candle at 78.6% Fibonacci retracement level calls for caution
  • Nasdaq technical analysis: Inverted hammer off summer highs point to possible bearish reversal… or a trap
  • US Stocks have surged higher in recent weeks on hopes of peak interest rates

 

In recent weeks, the US stock markets have been experiencing one of their most favourable periods this year. This positive trend can be attributed to the prevailing optimism that interest rates will soon fall, given the downward trajectory of inflation. However, it's worth noting that the markets, particularly the tech-heavy Nasdaq and S&P 500 both seem somewhat overbought following a rapid three-week surge. This raises the possibility of a short-term pullback. Despite this, it's essential to differentiate any potential short-term weakness from a bearish reversal, unless price action on the charts or a strong pushback from the Federal Reserve indicate otherwise.

 

 

S&P 500 technical analysis

 

Yesterday saw the likes of the S&P and Nasdaq extend their impressive three-week rally, with the latter rising to test the July high, marking its highest point since January 2022. These gains were spurred by fresh US data revealing further signs of easing inflationary pressures, notably a surprising decline in prices paid to US producers in October, the most significant drop since April 2020. However, upon the opening of the cash markets, the Nasdaq, S&P and Russell all retreated from their earlier highs and closed near or below their opening levels.

 

The resulting price action left behind a small doji candle. It is all about follow-through now. Does it go below Wednesday’s low and hold there, or do we continue pressing higher? The bears would want to see some downside follow-through to before stepping back in, while the bulls will probably prefer a bit of bullish consolidation rather than a sharp sell-off, in order to help work off overbought conditions through time than price action.

 

In the event the index breaks Wednesday’s low at 4495 decisively, then this could pave the way for a potential drop to 4415 area, the base of this week’s breakout.

S&P 500 technical analysis

Nasdaq 100 technical analysis

 

From a technical point of view, the sharp 3-week rally means the Nasdaq is now at ‘overbought’ levels, as indicated by the momentum indicator RSI, in the sub-chart, moving above the 70 threshold.

 

Interestingly, the RSI ‘overbought’ threshold has been reached with the underlying Nasdaq index testing its summer high of around 15933 yesterday when it couldn’t hold onto its earlier gains. The potential for the index to form a double top or a false break reversal pattern is therefore there. We just need to see some downside follow-through below Wednesday’s low now to trigger some momentum selling pressure. Even if we don’t see a major bearish reversal here, a small correction cannot be ruled out at this stage.

 

The underlying trend is bullish, so we would expect dips back to major support levels to hold. In the event of a breakdown, the key support level that will then become into focus would at 15533, the high from Monday.

 

For now, there are only modest signs of potential trouble for the bulls. But with everything mentioned, the bulls may wish to proceed with extra care from here, after enjoying a sharp three-week rally. The bears meanwhile will need to await further price action and a clear indication of a short-term top before pouncing again. A clean break below Wednesday’s low could be the trigger.

 

Nasdaq 100 technical analysis

 

Source for all charts used in this article: TradingView.com

 

 

 

-- Written by Fawad Razaqzada, Market Analyst

Follow Fawad on Twitter @Trader_F_R

 

 

Related tags: US SP 500 SPX 500 Nasdaq US Tech 100 Indices Trade Ideas

Latest market news

EUR/USD Halts Three-Day Selloff to Keep RSI Out of Oversold Territory
Yesterday 06:30 PM
Australian Dollar Short-term Outlook: AUD/USD Bears Lay in Wait
Yesterday 05:17 PM
Gold Price Forecast: XAU/USD Follows Up Strongest Year Since 2010
Yesterday 03:50 PM
Oil Price Forecast: WTI Surges into 2025 as Bulls Go for the Break
January 2, 2025 08:49 PM
USD/CAD Rebound Pushes RSI Back Towards Overbought Zone
January 2, 2025 08:32 PM
Iron Ore Bears Eye Simandou Shock in 2025
January 2, 2025 06:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

stocks_03
S&P 500 forecast: US tech stocks maintain strong performance ahead of central bank meetings
By:
Fawad Razaqzada
December 12, 2024 02:29 PM
    Research
    S&P 500 Melt-Up? The Data-Driven Case for SPX Upside in December
    By:
    Matt Weller CFA, CMT
    December 3, 2024 04:58 PM
      Close-up of stock market board
      How Have US Elections Impacted the Stock Market?
      By:
      Matt Weller CFA, CMT
      September 11, 2024 05:26 PM
        GettyImages-485112085
        How Could the US Presidential Election Impact Markets? A 40-Year Study Looking at 5 Key Markets
        By:
        Matt Weller CFA, CMT
        July 17, 2024 05:20 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.