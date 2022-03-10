SP500 - a dead cat bounce or the start of a stronger recovery?

March 9, 2022 11:22 PM
road sign

The Ukraine President said his country is open to discussing Russia's demand for neutrality in return for security guarantees, although won't surrender a "single inch" of territory.

The stunning reversal lower in crude oil, from $125, to briefly below $104, came after news that the U.S. has made progress towards encouraging OPEC+ producers, including Iraq and the UAE, towards increasing supply.

While it would be nice to see the overnight moves in both markets hold for more than one session, there are questions about how sustainable the moves are.

Firstly, to the situation in Ukraine, Russian President Putin doesn't appear to be the type of fellow to launch a full-blown invasion and then retreat without gaining a meaningful addition to Russian territory. In this context, it's hard to see Putin agreeing to Ukraine's demands.

Secondly, members of OPEC+, including Nigeria, Angola and Malaysia, have consistently missed productions in recent months due to years of underinvestment. Aside from the UAE, it is doubtful whether there is enough spare OPEC+ capacity to fill the gap created by the loss of Russian oil imports.

Based on these considerations, the preference is to buy dips and remain underweight equities at a portfolio level, looking towards the 4000 level in the S&P500. Aware that if the global economy were to enter a war/energy induced recession, the average decline in the S&P500 over the past 11 recessions has been 26% vs the current ~11% decline. 

A more aggressive strategy will only be considered on regime change in Russia, combined with a break and close above downtrend resistance and the recent high at 4400/20.

 

SP500 Daily chart 10th of March

Source Tradingview. The figures stated areas of March 10th, 2022. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. This report does not contain and is not to be taken as containing any financial product advice or financial product recommendation

 

  1. Open a Forex.com account, or log in if you’re already a customer.
  2. Search for the pair you want to trade in our award-winning platform.
  3. Choose your position and size, and your stop and limit levels.
  4. Place the trade.

Related tags: Stocks US stocks Wall Street Oil Crude Oil oil WTI Commodities

Latest market news

OVX index: Your guide to the oil volatility index
Today 04:42 PM
EUR/USD outlook remains undermined by rising US bond yields
Today 03:30 PM
Bond yields hit new highs, pressuring S&P 500
Today 01:48 PM
Dow Jones Forecast :Stocks rise cautiously ahead of Powell
Today 01:37 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 19, 2023
Today 12:43 PM
S&P 500 analysis: Risk off remains dominant theme
Today 11:50 AM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

channel_03
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 19, 2023
By:
Joshua Warner
Today 12:43 PM
    Close-up of market chart showing downtrend
    S&P 500 analysis: Risk off remains dominant theme
    By:
    Fawad Razaqzada
    Today 11:50 AM
      stocks_09
      Nasdaq 100 outlook: Big Tech Q3 earnings preview
      By:
      Joshua Warner
      Today 09:47 AM
        stocks_02
        Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 18, 2023
        By:
        Joshua Warner
        Yesterday 12:07 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.