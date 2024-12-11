S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after inflation data

U.S. stocks are heading to a higher open. US inflation data brought no surprises and bolstered expectations that the Fed would cut rates again next week. CPI rose 2.7% YoY, up from 2.6% in October, and core CPI rose 3.3%. The data cemented expectations that the Fed would cut rates in December, boosting stocks while the USD was unchanged.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Wednesday 9:20 AM
US_flag_NYC
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow future 0.19% at 44,342

S&P futures 0.40% at 6061

Nasdaq futures 0.64% at 21508

In Europe

FTSE 0.4% at 8310

Dax  0.01% at 20349

  • US stocks rise after CPI data cemented December rate cut expectations
  • US CPI rose 2.7% YoY up from 2.6%
  • Macy's plunged 10% after lowering its profit forecast
  • Oil rises for a third straight day

CPI rises – December’s rate cut is priced in

U.S. stocks are heading to a higher open. US inflation data brought no surprises and bolstered expectations that the Fed would cut rates again next week.

U.S. CPI rose by 2.7% in November, in line with forecasts and up slightly from 2.6% in October. Automatically reading CPI climbed to 0.3%, which is in line with forecasts and above the 0.2% seen in the previous month.

Core inflation, which excludes more volatile items like food and fuel, rose by 3.3% in the year to November, also in line with economists' expectations.

The data cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates by 25 basis points in the December meeting. Prior to the release, the market was pricing in an 85% probability of a Fed rate cut and is now pricing in a 98% probability.

The Fed has cut rates by 75 basis points since kicking off its rate-reducing cycle in September. The market also believes that the central Bank rate will end 2025 at 3.4%, or 125 basis points from its current level.

Equities are in demand with the market more certain of a rate cut, and the US dollar is virtually unchanged.

Corporate news

Macy's is set to open 9% lower after reducing its fiscal year forecast. The department store now sees EPS of between $2.25 and $2.5, down from the previous guidance of $2.34 to $2.69.

Duolingo shares slip 2% after being downgraded to neutral from the Bank of America.

GameStop is rising over 3% premarket after posting an unexpected profit in the recent quarter. GameStop posted a net income of $17.4 million in Q3 compared to a net loss of $3.1 million in the same period last year.

S&P 500 forecast – technical analysis.

The S&P 500 has eased from its record high of 6100, finding support yesterday at 6030, the November high. Buyers will look to extend the bullish uptrend, taking out 6100 to fresh record highs. Support is at 6030 and 5950, the rising trendline support. A break below 5830 creates a lower low.

S&P 500 FORECAST CHART

FX markets – USD rises, USD/CAD falls

The USD is rising for a fourth straight day as investors digest the latest US CPI data, which was in line with forecasts and brought few surprises. The USD has barely moved following the release.

EUR/USD is holding steady after US data as attention turns to tomorrow's ECB rate decision. The central bank is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points on Thursday and reduce rates by 150 basis points between now and the end of next year.

USD/CAD is inching lower ahead of the BoC rate decision later today. The central bank is expected to cut rates by 25 basis points, but the market also sees the chance of a 50 basis point cut. The uncertainty heading into the reading means that it could create some volatility.

Oil rises for a third day

Oil prices rising for a third straight day, bested by optimism surrounding China's plans to ease monetary policy in the coming year to boost economic growth.

On Monday, China announced it would adopt a looser monetary policy in 2025 for the first time in 14 years, which could help increase consumer spending and drive oil consumption.

Meanwhile, OPEC's monthly report is due, which will provide more insight into the supply and demand outlook.

Yesterday's API data showed that US crude stock tiles rose by 499k last week, and gasoline inventories rose by 2.85 million. EIA inventory data is due later today.

 

 

Related tags: US Open USD Oil SPX 500

Latest market news

EUR/USD outlook: Forex Friday – December 13, 2024
Today 01:06 PM
GBPUSD Forecast: Pound Slips Amid GDP Contraction, Eyeing Critical Support Level
Today 10:13 AM
USD/JPY Forecast: Fed and BoJ decisions to ignite FX market volatility
Today 04:51 AM
AUD/USD, NZD/USD: Fed Meeting cements shift from China proxy to rates play
Yesterday 10:49 PM
A sobering day for gold and silver as US producer prices pack a punch
Yesterday 10:48 PM
USD/JPY Forecast: Uptrend Intact After CPI Release
Yesterday 09:30 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

20231218 - 001 - 01
Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ is unchanged as investors wait for inflation data
By:
Fiona Cincotta
December 10, 2024 02:07 PM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    S&P500 Forecast: SPX is muted at record high ahead of CPI this week
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    December 9, 2024 02:25 PM
      USA flag
      Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after solid NFP report
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 6, 2024 02:36 PM
        Congress building
        Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ muted after jobs data
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 5, 2024 02:53 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.