S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after weak ADP payrolls boost rate cut expectations

US stocks are set to rise after weak ADP payroll data fuels expectations that the Federal Reserve could start cutting interest rates sooner. Recent US data has surprised to the downside, pointing to a slowing economy as high rates bite. US ISM services PMI data is due shortly, and further weakness to help stocks closer to another ATH. Oil prices are hovering around a 4-month low on supply worries and a shaky demand outlook.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
June 5, 2024 9:20 AM
20231218 - 001 - 01
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow future 0.35% at 38,826

S&P futures 0.45% at 5314

Nasdaq futures 0.75% at 18788

In Europe

FTSE 0.46% at 8272

Dax 1.08% at 18614

  • ADP payrolls rose 15k vs 188k previously
  • US ISM services PMI data are expected to rise to 50.5
  • Oil steadies near a 4-month low

Stocks rise as rate cut expectations increase

U.S. stocks are firmly higher after more weak data supports the view that the Federal Reserve could cut interest rates sooner.

ADP private payrolls were much weaker than expected in May, falling to 152K, down from an upwardly revised 188K in April. This marked the slowest pace of hiring since the start of the Manufacturing payrolls saw the steepest decline since last July, perhaps not surprising after the softer manufacturing PMI data. Yesterday, the Jolts job openings showed the lowest number of job openings compared to people available to work in three years.

The data is starting to paint a clear picture that job gains and pay growth are slowing as we head into the second half of the year. The data comes ahead of Friday's nonfarm payroll report, which is expected to show 185,000 jobs added in May.

Recent data shows the US economy is slowing, adding to expectations that the Federal Reserve will cut rates sooner. The market is now pricing in a 65% probability of a rate cut in September, up from under 50% last week.

Looking ahead, attention will also be on services PMI data, which is expected to rise to 50.5 from 49.4. Weaker-than-expected data could fuel those rate-cut bets and lift the stocks higher.

However, it is worth noting that after weaker-than-expected manufacturing data on Monday, stocks slumped on fears over the health of the US economy. So, we have been seeing a mixed narrative highlighting investors' indecision.

Corporate news

Hewlett Packard Enterprise is set to open 15% higher after the software consultancy posted strong quarterly earnings and an upbeat outlook fueled by AI demand.

 CrowdStrike is expected to open over 10% higher after the cyber security firm lifted its annual guidance following better-than-expected quarterly earnings.

Dollar Tree is set to open over 1% lower after reporting plans to explore options, including a spin-off of Family Dollar.

S&P 500 forecast – technical analysis.

After closing Above 5277, the S&P 500 is inching higher, supported by the RSI over 50 and the long lower wicks on recent candles. Buyers will look to extend gains towards 5325 and on to 5350. Immediate support is at 5277, the April high. Below here 5190 the May low comes into play.

S&P 500 FORECAST CHART

FX markets – USD holds steady, GBP/USD rises

The USD is hovering around 2-month lows after more weak data supports the view that the US economy is slowing and the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates sooner.

EUR/USD is flat despite weaker than expected PPI, dropping 1% MoM in April after falling 0.4% in March. The data bodes well for continued cooling in CPI. Meanwhile, the eurozone composite PMI was downwardly revised to 52.2 from 52.3 but is still up from 51.7 in March. Attention is now turning to the ECB rate decision tomorrow, where the central bank is expected to cut rates.

GBP/USD is rising amid an upbeat mood and despite the downward revision to UK services PMI. The service sector PMI pulled back from an 11-month high reached in April to 52.9 in May. The data showed that inflationary pressures also eased, paving the way for the Bank of England to cut interest rates later this summer. Service sector inflation has proved to be sticky and is an area that policymakers are watching closely.

Get our exclusive guide to GBP/USD trading in Q2 2024

Oil holds steady near a 4-month low

Oil prices are hovering around a 4-month low on Wednesday. Oil prices have been pulled lower over the past week on expectations of increased supply later this year at a time of shaky demand.

The oil selloff has been exasperated since OPEC+ announced plans to phase back production cuts later this year.

However, the Saudi energy minister said that the unwinding of production cuts could be paused or reversed if there wasn't sufficient demand to absorb the increased supply. This appears to have stemmed the sell-off for now.

Oil prices continue to weigh up wweaker than expected U.S. economic data. On the one hand, weak data raises concerns over the health of the US economy and, therefore, the demand outlook. On the other hand, it means that the Fed could be cutting interest rates sooner rather than later.

Separately, adding pressure to oil prices, crude oil stockpiles rose by a more than expected 4 million barrels ahead of the 2.3 million barrels forecast. EIA data is due later today.

 

Related tags: US Open SPX 500 Oil USD

Latest market news

Japanese Yen Forecast: USD/JPY Fed Breakout Testing Key Resistance
Today 05:22 PM
S&P 500 forecast: Stocks rebound after FOMC-linked drop, but caution prevails
Today 02:23 PM
GBP/USD Holds Below Pre-Fed Levels Even as BoE Keeps Bank Rate Steady
Today 01:56 PM
GBP/JPY eyes break of its 2015 high
Today 05:52 AM
Nasdaq Bounce or Break? 21340 Becomes the Battleground
Today 01:37 AM
NZD/USD: Kiwi Craters as Deep Recession Fuels RBNZ Rate Cut Bets
Yesterday 10:42 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Virtual Trading Events

Our interactive live virtual events, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
Live Virtual Events
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

US_flag_NYC
S&P500 Forecast: SPX rises after inflation data
By:
Fiona Cincotta
December 11, 2024 02:20 PM
    20231218 - 001 - 01
    Nasdaq 100 Forecast: QQQ is unchanged as investors wait for inflation data
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    December 10, 2024 02:07 PM
      20231218 - 001 - 01
      S&P500 Forecast: SPX is muted at record high ahead of CPI this week
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      December 9, 2024 02:25 PM
        USA flag
        Dow Jones Forecast: DJIA rises after solid NFP report
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        December 6, 2024 02:36 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.