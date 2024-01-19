SP500 Forecast: SPX rises with tech stocks leading the way

US stocks point to a higher open after gains in the previous session. Tech and chips stocks are once again in favour, lifting the indices higher, despite Fed officials playing down the need for early rate cuts.

Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst
Today 9:33 AM
USA flag
Fiona Cincotta
By :  ,  Senior Market Analyst

US futures

Dow futures +0.41% at 37617

S&P futures +0.37% at 4798

Nasdaq futures +0.55% at 17083

In Europe

FTSE +0.17% at 7471

Dax -0.03% at 16548

  • Chip stocks & tech mega caps rise further
  • Michigan consumer confidence data due
  • Oil is set for a weekly rise

Chip stocks & tech mega caps rise further

US stocks are pointing to a higher open, extending yesterday's rally with chip stocks and tech mega caps in focus.

Semiconductor stocks point to a stronger opening after Super Micro Computer lifted its Q2 profit forecast. This news comes after the NASDAQ 100 rose to a record high in yesterday's trade, boosted by tech mega-caps, chip stocks, and AI optimism.

Optimism surrounding this sector is so strong that these tech companies are still pushing higher even with the slowing global economy and worries about high interest rates for longer.

The Nasdaq is on track for weekly gains. The S&P 500 is also approaching record-high levels despite choppy trade at the start of the week after mixed earnings from banks and hawkish comments from central bankers.

Looking ahead, attention will be on January's Michigan consumer sentiment index, which is due to tick higher. This comes after a week of solid data from the US supporting Federal Reserve commentary, playing down the need for an early rate cut.

According to the CME MarketWatch, the bank is the market is pricing in a 54% probability of a rate cut in March, down from 75% just a week ago, suggesting that the markets have toned down expectations for rate cuts and bought them more in line with central bank commentary.

Corporate news

Macy’s is set to open lower after the top department store chain said it will reduce headcount and close five stores in a bid to cut costs.

Ford is pointing to a lower open after the automobile giant said it plans to reduce production of its F-150 lightning pickup truck.

iRobot is set to fall 35% on the open after reports in the Wall Street Journal that EU antitrust regulators will likely block Amazon's planned acquisition of the tech firm.

S&P 500  forecast – technical analysis

Despite a brief rise above 4800, this level is still the line in the sand that the price needs to rise above to test 4820 and look to fresh all-time highs. However, the bearish RSI divergence could see sellers take hold. On the downside, support is seen at the 20 SMA, 4750 and 4700 round number.

S&P 500 FORECAST CHART

FX markets – USD falls GBP/USD falls

The USD is edging lower but is still on track for a second straight weekly gain boosted by solid U.S. economic data, which supports recent Fed commentary pushing back on early interest rate cuts.

EUR/USD is rising despite German PPI being weaker than expected, falling 1.2% MOM after declining -0.5% in November. The data points to a weak demand environment and bodes well for a continued cooling of CPI. Still, the ECB has pushed back against rate early rate cut expectations and speeches this week.

GBP/USD is falling after UK retail sales slumped by the most since the pandemic lockdowns. Retail sales tumbled 3.2% after 1.4% gains In November. Weak data raises concerns over A recession in the UK. Meanwhile, the Bank of England still says it's too early to discuss cutting interest rates as inflation rises to 4%.

Oil is set for a weekly rise.

Oil prices are holding steady on Friday but are set to book gains across the week as worries about ongoing tensions in the Middle East and oil output disruptions due to bad weather in the US overshadow concerns over the health of the Chinese economy and worries about high-interest rates for longer.

WTI is expected to rise around 1.6% across the week, while Brent is on track to gain under 1%

The market remains sensitive to developments in the Middle East, although tensions have not shut down oil production so far. Meanwhile, outages continue in Libya, and North Dakota, a top US oil-producing state, keeps prices supported.

 

 

 

 

Related tags: US Open USD Oil SPX 500

Latest market news

EUR/USD and dollar analysis: Forex Friday – January 19, 2024
Today 12:30 PM
GBP/USD, DAX Forecast: Two trades to watch
Today 09:15 AM
China’s ‘National Team’ may be mobilising to stabilise its crumbling equity markets
Today 04:49 AM
USD dollar on track for first 3-week rally in 6 months: The Week Ahead
Today 03:11 AM
USD/JPY, GBP/JPY: Disinflation trend a headache for hawkish Bank of Japan
Today 01:01 AM
Turo IPO: Everything You Need to Know About Turo
Yesterday 11:38 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

USA flag
NASDAQ 100 Forecast: QQQ rises after solid data and on AI optimism
By:
Fiona Cincotta
Yesterday 02:10 PM
    Congress building
    S&P 500 Forecast: SPX falls after retail sales cast doubts over early Fed rate cuts
    By:
    Fiona Cincotta
    January 17, 2024 02:11 PM
      USA flag
      S&P 500 Forecast: SPX mulls over disappointing bank earnings, PPI data
      By:
      Fiona Cincotta
      January 12, 2024 02:26 PM
        Congress building
        Dow Jones Forecast :DJIA rises despite hotter than forecast CPI
        By:
        Fiona Cincotta
        January 11, 2024 02:42 PM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.