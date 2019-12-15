Sterling Bears Unloaded Shorts Ahead Of UK Election

Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  
December 15, 2019 10:05 PM
Blue avatar for FOREX.com guest contributors
By :  

Weekly COT Report: Sterling Bears Unloaded Shorts Ahead Of UK Election

As of Tuesday 10th December:

  • Large speculators reduced net-long exposure to USD by -$1.6 billion to $18.2 billion.
  • On the DXY, traders are their least bullish since July 2018
  • Minor weekly changes to net positioning overall. GBP saw the largest, with short exposure falling -7.4k contracts ahead of the UK election.
  • Trader were their most bearish on the Swiss franc in 6-months. Whilst yen traders slightly reduced bearish exposure last week, net-short exposure remains near a 6-month high



USD: Whilst still net-long, bullish exposure on the USD has remain subdued and effectively range bound between +10 to +20 billion since July. This is neither a compelling bullish or bearish case, so perhaps we’ll continue to see DXY chop around in ranges until a more divergent theme appears next year between the US and ROW (rest of world).



GBP: Gross longs reached their highest level since April, ahead of Friday’s UK election which saw net-short exposure at its least bearish level since May. Given the 2% rally at the exit polls, we wouldn’t be too surprised to see traders stitch to net-long in this week’s report (whilst data is released on Friday, the report is compiled on Tuesday)



As of Tuesday 10th December:

  • Whilst gold bugs saw a slight reduction in bullish exposure, bears remain side lined and account for just 16.9% of all contracts traded
  • Bearish exposure on copper is at its lowest level since May, adding weight to the argument for a bullish breakout
  • Traders were their most bullish on platinum since August 2016



Copper: Gross shorts have been trending lower since August and, whilst early days, we saw a slight pickup with gross longs last week. Last week’s high saw copper futures trade at their highest level since May, although Friday’s bearish engulfing candle warns of near-term weakness and likely mean reversion. Sill, we’ll see if its upswing since September’s low can push higher over the coming weeks.


Related tags: Commodities Crude Oil Dollar Forex Euro Gold USD

Latest market news

FTSE 100, DAX Analysis: European Indices Limp to a Losing Week
Yesterday 08:15 PM
Nasdaq leads equity sell-off as VIX fear index rises
Yesterday 05:26 PM
Gold analysis: precious metals extend rally on Middle East jitters
Yesterday 03:55 PM
Earnings This Week: Big Tech, UK banks and defence stocks
Yesterday 02:12 PM
S&P500 Forecast :Stocks falls as treasury yields remain elevated
Yesterday 12:58 PM
Reddit Stocks: What meme stocks are trending today? – October 20, 2023
Yesterday 12:24 PM

Open an account in minutes

Experience award-winning platforms with fast and secure execution.

Open account

Live Trading Webinars

Our interactive webinars, led by our industry experts, come highly recommended and can help provide your trading with the edge it needs.
WEBINAR HUB
Economic Calendar
Economic Calendar

Latest articles

gold_10
Gold rallies on safehaven demand, overriding USD strength and soaring bond yields
By:
David Scutt
October 19, 2023 12:15 AM
    Oil refinery
    Gold, WTI crude oil: Buy on dips until a de-escalation in Israeli-Hamas conflict
    By:
    David Scutt
    October 16, 2023 03:02 AM
      multiple currencies
      USD/JPY, VIX, S&P 500, WTI, gold: Commitment of traders report (COT)
      By:
      Matt Simpson
      October 16, 2023 02:02 AM
        Crude oil, gold surge as geopolitical risk premium priced in
        By:
        David Scutt
        October 9, 2023 01:26 AM

          The information on this web site is not targeted at the general public of any particular country. It is not intended for distribution to residents in any country where such distribution or use would contravene any local law or regulatory requirement. The information and opinions in this report are for general information use only and are not intended as an offer or solicitation with respect to the purchase or sale of any currency or CFD contract. All opinions and information contained in this report are subject to change without notice. This report has been prepared without regard to the specific investment objectives, financial situation and needs of any particular recipient. Any references to historical price movements or levels is informational based on our analysis and we do not represent or warranty that any such movements or levels are likely to reoccur in the future. While the information contained herein was obtained from sources believed to be reliable, author does not guarantee its accuracy or completeness, nor does author assume any liability for any direct, indirect or consequential loss that may result from the reliance by any person upon any such information or opinions.

          Futures, Options on Futures, Foreign Exchange and other leveraged products involves significant risk of loss and is not suitable for all investors. Losses can exceed your deposits. Increasing leverage increases risk. Spot Gold and Silver contracts are not subject to regulation under the U.S. Commodity Exchange Act. Contracts for Difference (CFDs) are not available for US residents. Before deciding to trade forex, commodity futures, or digital assets, you should carefully consider your financial objectives, level of experience and risk appetite. Any opinions, news, research, analyses, prices or other information contained herein is intended as general information about the subject matter covered and is provided with the understanding that we do not provide any investment, legal, or tax advice. You should consult with appropriate counsel or other advisors on all investment, legal, or tax matters. References to FOREX.com or GAIN Capital refer to StoneX Group Inc. and its subsidiaries. Please read Characteristics and Risks of Standardized Options.